C. Milton Wright’s Jack Geyer took naturally to golf; now he’s a state title contender: ‘That was the first thing he liked’

C. Milton Wright junior Jack Geyer is one of Harford County’s top golfers. He placed at last year's Class 2A/1A state golf tournament in College Park and he’ll be a name to monitor at this year’s state tournament Oct. 23-25. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Jack Geyer dug the heels of his custom white and baby blue golf shoes into the finely trimmed grass of the second tee box at Maryland Golf and Country Club. This was C. Milton Wright’s final team scheduled practice at their home course before Harford County and MPSSAA state tournaments this month. Geyer’s eyes turned briefly toward the uphill dogleg right par-4, weary of tree branches jetting out high above the bend.

His backswing pierced the October air only to pummel the ball in its descent, cutting through the serenity of nearby birds chirping overlaying a gentle breeze. Geyer’s shot perfectly hugged the tree line and plopped in the middle of the fairway about 200 yards away.

“Yeah, that’s about right,” senior AJ Tenckhoff said, breaking the silence. “So pure.”

Geyer, closing in on the end of his junior season, is one of Harford County’s top golfers. He placed third among Class 2A/1A male golfers at the state tournament in College Park last year — a jump from his 11th-place finish as a freshman. And he’ll be a name to monitor come this year’s state tournament Oct. 23-25.

But here, Geyer is enjoying the relaxed nature of a practice round with two of his closest golf buddies: Tenckhoff and fellow senior Joey LoBianco.

They rap about post-practice plans to see a classmate’s soccer game. When a putt comes to a screeching halt at the lip of the hole, they acknowledge it in jest. And like Tenckhoff admiring a Geyer drive, they compliment every well-placed shot.

“I probably play with these guys more than anybody nowadays,” Geyer said.

The practice course is a chance to keep the game light-hearted. His teammates say that’s when Geyer plays at his best.

Later in the round, the three approach shots landed in opposite corners of a wide, slightly uphill green. LoBianco’s ball was at the top, Tenckhoff’s near the front and Geyer’s about 12-feet beside the hole — the toughest angle. On a particularly impressive read, he tapped it up the slope and let the rolling green do the rest, slowly bringing it back in a semi-circle before the ball sank into the cup.

Geyer made nothing of it. He’s a modest player, his partners, coach and parents all say.

“He’s like a little kid that kicks your butt,” LoBianco said.

Tenckhoff and LoBianco both picked up golf late. Geyer, quite the opposite. He was first drawn to the humbling and unforgiving sport at 4 years old on a family vacation.

C. Milton Wright golfer Jackson Geyer takes aim at the green as he prepares for an approach shot during a practice round at Maryland Golf and Country Clubs. Geyer already won the District VII championship and is aiming to make a run at next week's state championship tournament. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

When he was young, the Geyers spent every summer visiting the Eastern Shore. They’d stay at a Hyatt waterfront resort on Chesapeake Bay. Included on the property is River Marsh Golf Club, an 18-hole course with a majestic backdrop that, on at least one day of the annual trip, Jack’s father, Randy, would sneak off to go play.

“Jack asked me one day, ‘Dad, can I go with you?’” Randy remembers. “I said, ‘Sure.’ So we got him a hot dog and that was the first thing he liked.”

Two or three holes into the round, Jack’s curiosity got the best of him. “Can I swing the club?” he asked. Jack picked up his weapon of choice and with a hint of kid-like innocence, gave it a hack. Dad’s forehead furrowed; his eyes widened. “Do that again,” he said.

Jack’s 4-year-old attempt at a greatly nuanced motion had a swing plane well beyond his years. Randy has a video from a few months later after getting Jack his first set of clubs.

Outfitted in a red polo shirt that nearly reached his knees and a black cap, Jack asked, “Do I shoot that way or that way?” He approached the tee giving his club a confident twirl as if harboring years of experience with the instrument. Jack adjusted his feet. He eyed down the fairway then turned back to his ball. His gangly swing sent the ball straight — a skill golfers of all ages struggle to control.

“After that,” Randy said, “He just loved it. He liked to watch tournaments on the weekends. We once went to Goodwill and bought a green jacket because he wanted to have a Masters tournament in the backyard.”

“Jack asked me one day, ‘Dad, can I go with you?’” Jack Geyer's father, Randy, remembers his then-4-year-old son asking him when Randy was heading out to golf during a family vacation. “I said, ‘Sure.’ So we got him a hot dog and that was the first thing he liked.” (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Jack doesn’t remember much of these wonderkin stories. For him, golf has always been part of his life, falling in love at an early age and never looking back.

Dad became the pseudo golf instructor early on while Mom assumed the role of Jack’s agent, signing him up for tournaments by the time he was 10. PGA Pro teachers Matt Ferguson then Mike Murphy helped mold Jack’s game once, as Randy admitted, “he far surpassed my abilities on the course.”

The junior tournament circuit is continuous for opportunities to play in front of college coaches. In August, Jack shot 3-under (rounds of 70 and 71) at the Notah Begay III Regional Qualifier in New Jersey.

That earned him a spot in the tournament championship, a three-day event Nov. 4-6 at Koasati Pines at Coushatta Golf Course in Kinder, Louisiana. It will be televised on the Golf Channel featuring over 2,000 junior golfers (including Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, in the younger 14-15 age group).

During the C. Milton Wright season, Jack spends most days after school rushing over to the driving range at Mountain Branch Golf Club for two hours hitting practice balls. The Mustangs are generally afforded one round a week for the team at MGCC. Every other day is up to players to practice on their own.

Although, he prefers playing with Tenckhoff and Lobianco. The camaraderie in practice rounds better settles him for the big stage.