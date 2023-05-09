Harford County lacrosse, baseball, softball teams seeded for upcoming regional tournaments

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association have released their regional playoff brackets for baseball, softball and boys and girls lacrosse.

In girls lacrosse, Fallston, the two-time Class 1A state runner-up, is the top seed in 1A East Region I. Each of the four teams in the bracket are in the regional semifinals. Fallston hosts No. 4 Havre de Grace on Friday, while No. 2 Patterson Mill hosts No. 3 Harford Tech.

Perrysville is the top seed in 1A East Region II and hosts the winner of No. 4 Rising Sun and No. 5 Kent County on Friday.

C. Milton Wright's Shelby Sullivan moves toward the North Harford goal looking to take a shot during a game on May 2. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

C. Milton Wright is the two seed and North Harford is the four seed in 2A East Region I. The Mustangs host Kent Island in a semifinal on Friday. The Hawks will play a regional quarterfinal on Wednesday, hosting No. 5 Elkton. The winner travels to Queen Anne’s for a regional semifinal Friday.

Aberdeen, Bel Air and Edgewood all sit in the same half of the 3A North Region II bracket. The Eagles are the second seed and host a regional semifinal on Friday. The third-seeded Bobcats and the sixth-seeded Rams play a regional quarterfinal Wednesday to determine who travels to Aberdeen.

Baltimore County champion Towson sits as the No. 1 seed on the other half of the bracket.

In boys lacrosse, Patterson Mill claims the top seed and has a bye into Friday’s regional semifinal. They will play the winner of No. 4 Harford Tech and No. 5 Joppatowne. The Cobras and Mariners face off Wednesday. Fallston is the second seed and hosts No. 3 Havre de Grace.

Perrysville is the top seed in 1A East Region II and hosts the winner of No. 4 North East and No. 5 Kent County on Friday.

C. Milton Wright is the third seed in 2A East Region I and travels to Queen Anne’s for a regional semifinal Friday. North Harford is the fourth seed and hosts No. 5 Elkton in a regional quarterfinal Wednesday. The winner travels to face defending state champion Kent Island on Friday.

Aberdeen is the top seed in 3A North Region II and will host Friday’s regional semifinal against either No. 4 Edgewood or No. 5 Franklin, who play a quarterfinal Wednesday. Bel Air is seeded third and plays at No. 2 Towson on Friday.

Patterson Mill's infielder Savannah Reedy scoops up the Rising Sun grounder and makes the throw to first for an out during the game on May 1. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Patterson Mill softball, the 2021 1A state champion and last year’s state runner-up, opens postseason play as the two seed in 1A South Region I. They will host a regional semifinal on Monday against the winner of No. 3 Fallston and No. 6 Joppatowne, who play a regional quarterfinal Thursday.

Bo Manor is the top seed in the region and awaits the winner of No. 4 Havre de Grace and No. 5 Perryville.

Harford Tech is seeded second in 2A East Region I. The Cobras are off until Monday’s regional semifinal, where they’ll host either No. 3 Elkton or No. 6 North Harford. Rising Sun, last year’s state runner-up, is seeded first in the region and will play their semifinal against either No. 4 C. Milton Wright or No. 5 North East.

Edgewood and Bel Air are the four and five seeds, respectively, in 3A North Region II and play a quarterfinal Thursday. The winner travels to top-seeded Kenwood for a semifinal on Monday. Aberdeen is seeded sixth and plays a quarterfinal at No. 3 Towson. The winner travels to No. 2 Patapsco on Monday.

Havre de Grace pitcher Bryce Bauer delivers the pitch to the waiting Aberdeen batter during the annual Cal Ripken Sr. Fight for the Fungo game between Havre de Grace and Aberdeen at Aberdeen Monday, April 24, 2023. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Havre de Grace baseball is the top seed in 1A South Region I. The Warriors host a regional semifinal Saturday against either No. 4 Patterson Mill or No. 5 Joppatowne. The Huskies and Mariners play a quarterfinal Thursday.

The other half of the bracket sees No. 2 Bo Manor hosting No. 3 Perryville in a semifinal Saturday.

Fallston is the top seed in 2A East Region I and hosts a semifinal scheduled for Sunday against either No. 4. Elkton or No. 5 Harford Tech, who play a quarterfinal Thursday. North East is seeded second and plays the winner of No. 3 North Harford and No. 6 Rising Sun.

In 3A North Region II, C. Milton Wright has earned the No. 1 seed and will host a regional semifinal Saturday against the winner of No. 4 Bel Air and No. 5 Kenwood. In the other half of the bracket, Patapsco is seeded second and awaits either No. 3 Aberdeen or No. 6 Edgewood.

Fallston's Quinn McLaughlin looks to fire a shot on the Patterson Mill goal during the game on April 26. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Girls lacrosse seeds

3A North Region II: 1. Towson, 2. Aberdeen, 3. Bel Air, 4. Kenwood, 5. Franklin, 6. Edgewood.

2A East Region I: 1. Queen Anne’s, 2. C. Milton Wright, 3. Kent Island, 4. North Harford, 5. Elkton

1A East Region I: 1. Fallston, 2. Patterson Mill, 3. Harford Tech, 4. Havre de Grace.

Boys lacrosse seeds

3A North Region II: 1. Aberdeen, 2. Towson, 3. Bel Air, 4. Edgewood, 5. Franklin

2A East Region I: 1. Kent Island, 2. Queen Anne’s, 3. C. Milton Wright, 4. North Harford, 5. Elkton.

1A East Region I: 1. Patterson Mill, 2. Fallston, 3. Havre de Grace, 4. Harford Tech, 5. Joppatowne.

Softball seeds

3A North Region II: 1. Kenwood, 2. Patapsco, 3. Towson, 4. Edgewood, 5. Bel Air, 6. Aberdeen.

2A East Region I: 1. Rising Sun, 2. Harford Tech, 3. Elkton, 4. C. Milton Wright, 5. North East, 6. North Harford

1A South Region I: 1. Bo Manor, 2. Patterson Mill, 3. Fallston, 4. Havre de Grace, 5. Perryville, 6. Joppatowne.

Baseball seeds

3A North Region II: 1. C. Milton Wright, 2. Patapsco, 3. Aberdeen, 4. Bel Air, 5. Kenwood, 6. Edgewood.

2A East Region I: 1. Fallston, 2. North East, 3. North Harford, 4. Elkton, 5. Harford Tech, 6. Rising Sun.

1A South Region I: 1. Havre de Grace, 2. Bo Manor, 3. Perryville, 4. Patterson Mill, 5. Joppatowne.