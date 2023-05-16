Havre de Grace baseball captures first regional championship in 25 years, 6-4 over Perryville, binding players and staff

Brad Spence is the only coach on staff who works in the school and around the players. He’s Havre de Grace’s principal and has become a de facto historian. Oftentimes, Spence will join Warriors players at lunch to share memories of his high school baseball team with pictures from a quarter century ago.

That baseball team, which also featured coach Chad Blevins as well as assistants Matt Blethen and Jason Bauer, was the last from Havre de Grace to win the regional championship in 1998.

“It’s been a long time, so it’s pretty neat for us to witness this right here,” Blevins said, flooded with emotions after Havre de Grace’s 6-4 win over Perryville in the Class 1A South Region I final.

Spence remembers his Havre de Grace principal handing him the championship plaque back then. He was nearly at a loss for words when he got to be the one to hand the plaque to his team.

The similarities go on.

The 1998 team as a collective group started playing baseball together in elementary school. Their regional championship was a culmination of a childhood‘s worth of work together. This year’s iteration of Havre de Grace baseball came up the same way; they have one sophomore and the rest are juniors, all having shared the diamond since their tee-ball days.

“I remember we were like four years old and all those times playing wiffle ball together,” Chad’s son Taylor Blevins said. “Came all the way up with these guys. ... We’ve always dreamt of this. It’s like a legacy and we’re going to try to go farther than they did.”

Havre de Grace pitcher Taylor Blevins, delivering a pitch April 20, was a key cog in a 6-4 win over Perryville in the Class 1A South Region I final on Tuesday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Taylor was a key cog in the win.

Perryville’s batters jumped on him early, building a three-run lead in the first inning. But Taylor was unshakable. It didn’t matter if he struck out a batter or lost control of a ball and hit him. He’d step forward to retrieve the ball from the catcher, turn and march back with the same gusto.

“I just knew I had great guys behind me,” he said. “I knew we’d score runs, we’ve been hitting well all year. They were going to back me up and I was just gonna go back up there and keep shoving it.”

The younger Blevins pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up six hits and four runs while striking out three. Chad pulled his son after he eclipsed 100 pitches, allowing Dyllon Zachry-Nance to close out the win. He struck out one of two batters he faced.

Frank Rogers lit the spark of Havre de Grace’s comeback. His single turned into a double thanks to an overthrown ball. Another error moments later let him round third and cross the plate. Later in the third inning, the designated hitter belted one into deep right field with the bases loaded — what would have been a grand slam had Cameron Kestner not robbed him falling over the outfield netting. The Warriors settled for two more runs.

Bryce Bauer, Havre de Grace’s lone sophomore, collected a team-high three hits and an RBI. Perryville got two hits apiece from catcher Michael Candy and center fielder Nick VanBergen, who also had two RBIs.

Taylor delivered the knockout punch.

He took a hard first swing on his sixth inning at-bat. He said his grandfather told him from behind the fence to put one out of the park. He ripped the next pitch, a fastball, high and far into left field. Chad, overseeing third base, leaped and waved his arms hoping to push it over the fence.

“There are no words to describe it. When you’re the only guy out there running those bases, it’s a pretty cool feeling,” Taylor said. “I knew [it was gone] instantly. I was jogging down the line.”

“I told him this morning, ‘It’s going to be your day, you’ve been through a lot,” Chad said. “I’m just so happy for that boy. He bounced back so quick. It was a beautiful moment and it was a big run for us — there’s a big difference between 5-3 and 6-3.”

Perryville pushed its final run across in the seventh inning, cutting the deficit to two with the tying run at the plate. Havre de Grace sweat out the final two outs to seal the win.

The Warriors look ahead to their first state tournament appearance since the coaching staff did it 25 years ago. They’ll patiently await reseeding for the Class 1A state quarterfinals, which begin Friday. For now, coaches and players can revel in the shared history.