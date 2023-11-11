Havre de Grace girls soccer reaches first state final with 1-0 win over Mardela behind Sophie Molyneux: ‘It just felt insane’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Havre de Grace poses after punching its ticket to the Class 1A state final with a 1-0 win over Mardela. (Sam Cohn)

The Warriors’ offensive attack was hushed the first 70 minutes of Saturday’s Class 1A girls soccer state semifinal, with shots on goal coming few and far between. That’s both the top-seeded Mardela Warriors and the No. 5 Warriors from Havre de Grace.

Credit two stout defenses and a pair of impassable goalkeepers: Lexie Guy for Mardela and Cassidy Howes for Havre de Grace. But for a ticket to the state final next week against Mountain Ridge or Perryville at Loyola Maryland’s Ridley Athletic Complex, all it took was one shot.

That one came courtesy of Sophie Molyneux on a corner kick rebound, leading to Havre de Grace’s 1-0 win.

“We had so many corners we just couldn’t finish,” Havre de Grace coach Lea Cataggio said. “I told them just put your entire body, put whatever piece of body you have on it and get the ball in the damn net.”

Molyneux noticed each of the previous corners from sophomore defender Sarah Weitzel wound up in the roughly the same spot. So on the decisive one, Molyneux was adamant about getting to that spot ready with any body part, as Cataggio told them.

“I just remember trying to head it and it bounced back off so I one-timed it,” Molyneux said. “All I try to do on corners is get to the ball, whatever body part it is. … It just felt insane.”

It was clear as the second half wore on that one goal could determine the outcome. When Molyneux found it, her hands shot up into the air amid the throes of a crowed Mardela defense.

Off to the sideline, Cataggio and her assistant Tara Phillips shared a warm embrace. Cataggio could barely contain her excitement, hugging anyone close enough to meet her wrapped arms.

There were still 10 more minutes to be played, but it was clear that Molyneux’s goal would likely mean the program’s first state final appearance in school history.

As the team’s collective elation settled shortly after the clock struck triple zeros, Cataggio stepped back from her team and allowed herself to take a deep breath.

“I’m shaking, I’m so happy,” she said. “I’m so proud of each one of them.”

Cataggio won’t take credit for much more than making her players believe in themselves to get to this point.

So what would they say if you asked them at the start of the season whether they thought playing for a state title could be in their future?

“Never would have thought,” the first-year coach said. “They wouldn’t have believed us at all.”

“No, never,” Molyneux confirmed. “It’s crazy to think about.”

Havre de Grace doesn’t reach this point without Howes’ dominance between the pipes. The Warriors keeper, one of four seniors, has allowed only one goal this postseason (against Liberty in the state quarterfinals) with clean sheets over Joppatowne, Patterson Mill and Mardela.

“She’s amazing,” Cataggio said. “I can tell you, she is the dominant goalie in the state for 1A.”