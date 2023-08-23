The Aegis 2023 high school golf season preview: C. Milton Wright, Fallston expected to lead the way

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Golfers, from left, Jack Geyer (CMW), Alex Langford (Fallston) and Noah Wallace (North East) congratulate each other after completing their rounds at the UCBAC Chesapeake Division Golf Tournament at Bulle Rock Golf Course in Havre de Grace. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

There’s a turbulent nature to Harford County schools fielding golf teams each year.

Where last year, Aberdeen flexed the girls county champion leading a full roster, this year the Eagles were down to one golfer at the start of fall practices with an ongoing recruitment process. Bel Air similarly lost four golfers to graduation from back-to-back 4A/3A district title teams. Havre de Grace is entering this fall on the other side of that problem, shorthanded last year but now adding depth into the fold.

The coaches’ consensus is C. Milton Wright and Fallston should pose the county’s toughest tests with formidable returners. The Mustangs’ Jackson Geyer returns after finishing third at last year’s Class 2A/1A state championships.

Harford Tech could be a sleeper led by junior Kacy Day, who posted two of the lowest scores in tryout history for a Cobras female golfer, shooting a 36 on Day 2 and 37 Day 3.

Here’s a look around the county. (Editor’s note: not all teams responded to requests for information):

Aberdeen

Coach: James Hubbard, third season

Last year: Erica Honadel won the girls county championship and was a state finalist

Top returners: Junior Maya Canatella.

Coach’s outlook: “Aberdeen lost their top five players from last season. Currently we only have one player returning to the team. Maya has played the last two years on the team. Maya continues to grow as a golfer. She has made tremendous progress from her freshmen year. This will be a rebuilding year for the program.”

Bel Air

Coach: Brent Harris, third season

Last year: 9-3, 4A/3A District 7 champions

Top returners: Senior Ben Bowen and junior Ryan Sudzina.

Coach’s outlook: “This will be a rebuilding season, but our goal remains to win regionals and get to states.”

C. Milton Wrtight golfer Jack Geyer watches his shot sail down the fairway on the sixth hole during the Harford County Golf Tournament at Geneva Farms Golf Course. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

C. Milton Wright

Coach: Melissa Berardelli, first season

Last year: County and District 7 2A/1A champion

Top returners: Senior Joey LoBianco and junior Jack Geyer.

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Ryan Kilchenstein.

Coach’s outlook: “Joey LoBianco’s game has improved and much more refined over the year since last season. He’s matured and he’s handling adverse situations even better than he used to. He’s driven to do really well this year.”

Fallston's Alex Langford hits a shot on the 9th hole during the final round of the MPSSAA State Golf Championships at the University of Maryland Golf Course on Wednesday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston

Coach: Mike Capozzoli, second year

Last year: 1 regular season loss (COVID-related forfeiture), two boys and one girl competed in state finals

Top returners: Seniors Alex Langford and Noah Bark; junior Cameron Konkle.

Newcomers to watch: Freshman Jasper Kilian.

Coach’s outlook: “I believe that we have a great shot at making it to states as a team this year and having an undefeated season in 2023. We have some of the top high school golfers in the county on our team this year and have a huge returning group that has shown massive improvement since last year with our team’s near miss at a state run last year.”

Harford Tech

Coach: Michael Sheahy, second season

Last year: Finished last in UCBAC Chesapeake Division, moved down to Susquehanna Division

Top returners: Junior Kacy Day and sophomore Jackson Parks.

Newcomers to watch: Freshman Hamae Walters.

Coach’s outlook: “Kacy Day did not make it to states last year but has worked hard in the offseason to improve every aspect of her game. With all new equipment in her bag and a fresh start this season, she is shooting for the stars. Kacy posted two of the lowest scores in tryout history for female golfers at Harford Tech: 36 Day 2 and 37 Day 3.”

Havre de Grace

Coach: T.J. Hitchcock, second season

Last year: Unable to field a full roster for most matches

Top returners: Senior Bryan Norton; juniors Mikey Greco and Justin Preece.

Newcomers to watch: Senior Ray Pennypacker; freshmen Jesse Lane and Gavin Lee.

Coach’s outlook: “It’s exciting that we have a few more players this year to add to the competition. We have a good group of kids who want to get better at golf, so as a coach that’s all you can ask for. A couple wins would be nice, too, though.”

North Harford

Coach: Nick Panos, 29th season

Last year: 12-6

Top returners: Senior Cooper Honig; juniors Coulter Parsons, Lucas Parks and Logan Rakestraw; sophomores Ashley Pica and Greg Sebring.

Coach’s outlook: “We have a solid group of committed tournament golfers. We look forward to the challenge of competing with the best teams in the district, with the goal of qualifying as a team for the state tournament in October.”

Patterson Mill Huskies

Coach: Raymond Paquin, eighth season

Last year: 9-6

Top returners: Seniors Drew Pape, Maddie Ruth and Ryan Malenfant; junior Charlie Topping; sophomore Nathan Haywood.

Coach’s outlook: “Look to be competitive and surprise a few teams throughout the season.”