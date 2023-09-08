The Aegis’ 2023 boys soccer season preview: Coaches eager for county’s competitive nature

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Bel Air's Owen Conway returns to a team looking to improve on its 10-win season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Many Harford County boys soccer coaches have lofty, two-worded expectations in mind: state title. Which only emboldens the local competitive depth.

Fallston’s Christopher Hoover, whose team finished as Class 1A state finalists, called Harford County the premier league in Maryland. Mike Dempsey from Harford Tech piled on, listing C. Milton Wright, Patterson Mill and the Cougars as perennial state title contenders — as well as his Cobras this season. And Huskies coach Wes Rich used words like “strong” and “deep” to describe the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference.

Here’s a look around the county (Editor’s note: not all teams responded to requests for information):

Bel Air

Coach: Dominic Rose, 28th season

Last year: 10-4-2

Top returners: Senior Owen Conway (CB), Cameron Class (CB), Ben Sellers (CB) and Jordan Kozak (F).

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Galen Klisiewecz (CM), Isaiah Traynham (CM) and Cooper Rey (GK).

Coach’s outlook: “We look to be very competitive in Harford County again this year. It will be very difficult to repeat as the Upper Chesapeake Division Champion, everyone is going to be very good again this year in the division. I believe every team in the division this year can make a case to win it.”

C. Milton Wright

Coach: Eric Riedlbauer, second season

Last year: 9-5

Top returners: Seniors Matt Luk (F), Jake Adams (G), Travis Kozak (D), Sam Dragunas (M), Anthony Ketelson (F), Ayden Demetrakis (D) and Aiden Whitmore (M); and junior Connor Scurti (D).

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Henry Buyse (D) and freshman Lucas Barker (M).

Coach’s outlook: “We always have strong teams in the county. We have strong senior leadership and only graduated four from last year’s team. We are adding some very strong young talent as well and hope to make a run at a state championship.”

Fallston's Roman Impagliatelli tries to make a play on a corner kick against Brunswick during last year's Class 1A boys soccer state championship game. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston

Coach: Christopher Hoover, 20th season

Last year: 14-4-1, 1A State Finalist

Top returners: Seniors Zach Stromberger (B/M), Roman Impagliatelli (M), Colby Resh (B) and Tanner Boyd (B/M); junior Jack Friskey (M).

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Parker Frank (S), Gareth Chieffo (M); sophomores Lucas Clark (GK) and Brendan Rey (M/B).

Coach’s outlook: “This season looks to have its challenges, but the team has accepted the challenge and ‘be strong in the storm.’ With last year’s team carrying the school record for individual goals and assists, this year’s team is looking for everyone to pitch in at work as one. Thus far, the team is looking good in training and early scrimmages, but the UCBAC is a premier league in Maryland. Each match in the league will provide an opportunity to see some great soccer.”

Harford Tech's Xavier Gasida returns for a Cobras team with eyes on a state championship. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Harford Tech

Coach: Mike Dempsey, sixth season

Last year: 9-2-1, regional semifinalist

Top returners: Senior Aiden Hall (F), Xavier Gasida (M), Chase Pomila (M), Ben Kierdowski (M) and Brendan Colidiron (F); juniors Aiden Warren (M), Brayden Chryst (D) and Brendan Strieb (GK); sophomore Brody Smith (M).

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Jack Priebe (D).

Coach’s outlook: “We are looking forward to competing for a county title and a state title. We play in one of the toughest divisions in the state with perennial state contenders in C.M. Wright, Fallston and Patterson Mill. In addition, North Harford went to the 2A state final last season. We know it is a very tough division but, we know that we have the talent and players that can compete for both titles this year. We are looking forward to another great season.”

Havre de Grace

Coach: Jeff Berthney, eighth season

Last year: 4-8

Top returners: Seniors Wyatt Molyneux (M), Cole Bravo (D), Wayne Hudson (F), Hamid Diallo (F) Brady Walker (D) and Kyle Sullivan (S); juniors Cameron Grant (GK), Will Martin (D) and Kamil Waclawski (M).

Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Garret Gladfelter (M) and Luis Hernandez (M); freshman Gabe Bravo (M).

Coach’s outlook: “Will have to maintain control in midfield and finish the ball. Looking to compete with the best of them — Bel Air, Fallston, C. Milton Wright, Patterson Mill, North Harford. Need to cut down on mistakes and play as a team. Need to stay injury free, and out-hustle the other teams to compete with them.”

John Carroll's Andrew Denard and teammate Connor Ellis defend a Calvert Hall player in the first half of a MIAA A Conference game last season (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

John Carroll

Coach: Jim Fendryk, 14th season

Last year: 18-3-2, MIAA A Conference finalist

Top returners: Seniors Josh Petty (F), CJ Rugel (F), Ian Wagner (M), Connor Ellis (M), Andrew Denard (M), CJ Supan (D), Eddie Smith III (D), Austin Hoffman (D) and Tyler Mezzedra (GK); junior Amir Smith (GK); sophomores Jacob Gensel (D/M) and Connor Clark (D/M).

Newcomers to watch: Seniors Charles Greene (D); juniors Samuel Duracka (M) and Luca D’Allesandro (F/M) and Tommy Wysong (M/F); freshman Aiden Thiebaud (M/F).

Coach’s outlook: “After losing out narrowly in overtime to CHC in last year’s MIAA A Conference final, the Patriots are gearing up for another title run.”

Patterson Mill

Coach: Wes Rich, 16th Season

Last year: 5-7, regional quarterfinalist

Top returners: Seniors Vinnie Wysong (F), Louie Cristofaro (F), JP Pickard (D), Trent Stupalski (M), Leo Papageorgopulos (M) and Matt Bechtel (GK); junior Diego Peralta (M).

Newcomers: Junior Phil Tolliver (M); sophomore Kai Gibson (F), Jackson Burke (M), David Kim (M), Caleb Zerbe (M) and Grayson McLaughlin (M); freshman James Chute (F).

Coach’s outlook: “We have had a super start to the season as we figure out our identity as a team and develop a rotation that fits everyone’s strengths and skill set. We return 10 seniors and 7 starters from last year’s team and will lean on this group to lead us this season. The UCBAC should be very strong and deep this season and we hope to compete in every game, challenge for a state title and play with passion for our school and community.”

Perryville

Coach: Chris Tome, third season

Last year: 12-3-1, 1A East Region Champions

Top returners: Seniors Finnegan Tome (GK) and John Alexander (S); juniors Paytn Hulbert (CB), Dylan Sayer (MF) and Logan Shaw (S).

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore James Abrams (CM).

Coach’s outlook: “We have a lot of talent this year. With quality leadership in the back I feel that it will be difficult to unlock our backline. With our collective technical abilities we should dominate possession as we did in most of our matches last year. With a starting line up that has a club player at almost every position we should have great success again this season. The boys truly enjoy playing our Tiki taka style of play, they work extremely hard in training so that we can dominate possession and open up channels to attack. It is really fun to watch. We are lucky to have the talented players we do.”