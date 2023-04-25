Havre de Grace baseball downs Aberdeen, 6-2, for third-straight ‘Fight for the Fungo’ win

The fungo bat awarded to the annual winner of Havre de Grace and Aberdeen baseball has been sitting in the corner of Chad Blevins’ living room since 2021 — and it will spend at least one more year there.

After losing the inaugural Cal Ripken Sr. commemorative game in 2019, dubbed the “Fight for the Fungo,” Havre de Grace has now won the last three — after skipping a year due to the pandemic — this time defeating Aberdeen, 6-2.

Advertisement

The bat, which once belonged to Orioles great Ripken Sr., is a worn-down, scratched-up relic. A bit of tape and eight screws have held it together over the years. Blevins estimates it’s at least 30 years old.

“My grandfather had three tools in his arsenal,” said Austyn Ripken, granddaughter of Ripken Sr. “He used the fungo, a catcher’s glove which he called a ‘Pud,’ and his clipboard. Those were the three main tools that went everywhere with him. That is one of his fungos that Chad got from his camp.”

Advertisement

It’s now used as a ceremonial trophy for the annual matchup of rival towns. Ripken Sr. was born in Havre de Grace and went to high school in Aberdeen.

The fourth iteration of the game belonged to the visiting Warriors from the start.

Third baseman Dyllon Zachry-Nance belted a stand-up triple over the left fielder’s head in the second inning. He scored on an Aberdeen error at the plate after Brady Walker’s bunt.

Designated hitter Frank Rogers provided a crucial boost with an RBI single down the right-field line scoring the second of two runs in the second inning. He later helped clear the bases with a deep hit, but was thrown out trying to stretch a double into a triple. Rogers finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

“I’ve been trying to get him going,” Blevins said. “He has had kind of a slow start. Recently, he’s been putting in some extra work and it really paid off tonight.”

Havre de Grace sophomore Bryce Bauer pitched six innings, allowing four hits and two runs with a whopping eight strikeouts. His coach pointed to Bauer’s velocity saying, “That’s about as hard as I’ve ever seen him throw. Tonight he had some extra juice in the tank.”

Aberdeen rotated through three pitchers: Tyler Kenney (3 2/3 innings), KJ Miller (1 1/3) and Justin Simpers (2). Combined they have up eight hits and four walks. Kenney and Miller recorded one strikeout apiece.

Four different Eagles recorded hits. Their lone RBI came courtesy of center fielder Jack Morrill on a sacrifice fly to right field.

Advertisement

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

‘Fight for the Fungo’ began with Blevins calling Austyn, a Havre de Grace graduate who coached Warriors softball at the time, auspiciously proposing the idea in 2019. He ran it by his Eagles coaching counterparts who immediately took to the idea.

Blevins spent his formative years attending Ripken Sr.’s camp at Mount Saint Mary’s in Emmitsburg, now proclaiming everyone he grew up with has their favorite memory.

Two came to mind for Blevins.

He once hit a line drive back at Ripken Sr. that knocked the Hall of Famer to the ground, nearly taking his head off had he not lifted his glove and caught it in time. Or the time Blevins and his friends from Havre de Grace, who Cal Sr. jokingly dubbed his “neighbors,” were invited to stay late and hit fungos together.

“This game is a tribute to Senior,” Blevins said. “I love Cal Ripken Sr., man. He’s one of my idols. He taught us so much. All the coaches, our principal [Brad Spence], we all went to the [week-long] camp. The guy I roomed with, his name was Drew Grant, was from Aberdeen. He was their catcher. Just a ton of great memories.”

The ceremonial first pitch was courtesy of Cal Sr.’s wife, Violet, the first two games. Austyn’s son tossed the opening pitch last year. And Austyn was responsible for this year, delivering a strike.

Advertisement

“I think this game is one of the most looked forward to because Aberdeen and Havre de Grace have always been rivals,” Austyn said. “Now you don’t have just a win to play for. We have the bat and to watch it go back and forth is pretty cool.”