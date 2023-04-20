Fallston boys lacrosse rides strong first half to 12-7 victory over C. Milton Wright, remaining unbeaten in league

Fallston's Michael Lembach moves to the goal with C. Milton Wright defender Dylan Sander staying tough on defense during the game Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston swung first with nearly enough offense to warrant a knockout punch. But on senior night, with an undefeated league record to protect, C. Milton Wright wasn’t going down without a fight.

The Mustangs responded with fervor, but Fallston also had eyes on staying unbeaten in the league. Neither gave an inch, battling with intensity right to the end, resulting in a 12-7 Cougars win.

“Every year when we play C. Milton Wright, it’s a tough game,” Fallston coach Patrick Mull said. “Historically it has always been a really competitive one and tonight was no different.”

C. Milton Wright coach Andy Lebrun called Fallston his team’s toughest test thus far.

“We have a lot of ... kids like to say grit,” Lebrun said. “It’s just no quit in our team. We’re always playing like it’s 0-0. We’re trying to get a leg up and play the full 40 minutes. As a first-year head coach and very young program, we’re trying to create the right culture here. I think we showed that well.”

Fallston’s offense found its groove scoring six goals in the second quarter despite a slower start. Goals piled one after another leading to a 9-3 halftime edge, pacing toward a potential blowout.

All of junior attackman Jacob MacMillan’s team-high four goals came in the first half. Lucas Hurlburt, Michael Lembach, Chris King and Ian Swartzendruber piled on, helping establish enough cushion before halftime to eventually close out the game.

Fallston’s energy — both on the field and on the bench — ascended with each goal. The Cougars reserves creatively celebrated points with pushups. Or they mimicked swimming and surfing. At one point they gathered around a player and pretended to resuscitate him, cheering on their teammates and injecting life into a thriving offense.

“We played with some confidence and had a lot of possessions [in the second quarter],” Mull said. “Offensively, we were sharp in that quarter and it ended up being the difference.”

Lebrun added he felt a medley of mental lapses and unforced turnovers dug them into the hole on the scoreboard.

The tide turned in the third quarter in favor of C. Milton Wright. One Mustangs coach shouted, “That was our quarter!” They chipped away and in that 10 minutes played the best lacrosse they had all game.

Senior midfielder Hudson Welsh scored two of his four goals during that stretch. Attackman Zach Brown added the third. Just as importantly, the Mustangs held the Cougars without a goal until the final 30 seconds of the quarter.

“When you give a good team possession after possession like that, they’re going to score,” Mull said. “Mental mistakes and clearing the ball, they were killing us on the ground balls in that quarter in particular.”

It still wasn’t enough for the Mustangs to complete the comeback.

The fourth quarter was largely quiet for both offenses. Fallston added icing to the cake with two more goals. C. Milton Wright added the last by Welsh in the final seconds.

Fallston remains one of two teams still undefeated in league play, along with Patterson Mill. The Huskies have C. Milton Wright on the schedule Monday, then the Cougars two days later — a telling stretch of games from all angles.