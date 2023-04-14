Abigail Marmen’s two-run hit gives Fallston softball a spark in 7-1 win over Bel Air

First baseman Abigail Marmen was a difference-maker at the plate for Fallston in Friday's win over Bel Air. She went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and also recorded an unassisted double play for the game's final two outs.

Abigail Marmen has power hitter tendencies. The freshman first baseman waits on pitches for one she feels comfortable she can belt over the fence.

There were two outs and two strikes against her with the bases loaded in the third inning Friday as her Fallston Cougars trailed Bel Air by a run. The pressure mounted on her shoulders with a chance to tip the scale.

Cougars first-year coach Carrie Clark saw Marmen metaphorically licking her lips at the possibility of a grand slam. But Clark, who was standing just off third base, gave Marmen a gesture as if reminding her to stay poised and not try to do too much. Marmen made solid contact on a single into right field that scored two runs.

That kick-started Fallston’s offense in its 7-1 victory over the Bobcats.

“She’s even-keeled. She doesn’t like to let emotions get to her,” Clark said. “But she likes to be a powerhouse and crank. Knowing she had two strikes, I didn’t want her to think her job was to crank a grand slam. I was just trying to keep her calm and [signal] just to put it in play.”

Fallston’s offense, which to that point had struggled to gain much momentum, found its groove from there. The Cougars (5-4) loaded the bases again in the inning and put three more runs on the board.

Marmen also drove in runs for the Cougars in the fourth and sixth innings, finishing 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

Fallston's Maddy Burns struck out six batters in three innings before exiting Friday's game against Bel Air.

But Marmen’s initial two-run single wasn’t a total positive. On the play, junior pitcher Maddy Burns was involved in a collision at second base. Burns, a Villanova commit who kept Bel Air in check to the tune of six strikeouts through three frames, took a hard hit to her left, non-throwing shoulder that sidelined her for the remainder of the game.

“She’s so solid,” Clark said, adding that Burns’ injury didn’t appear to be anything major. “She’s so important for us. But I give [Victoria Hudson] a lot of credit. She came in, did her job and helped close out the game.”

Hudson, a sophomore, pitched the remaining four innings, striking out two. Together, Burns and Hudson combined on a one-hitter.

Bel Air’s offense never found much rhythm at the plate. Its lone run came courtesy of senior Kyrsten Coppage’s aggressive base running. She reached first on Burns’ second of two walks allowed. Coppage swiped second, and when the high throw ended up in the outfield, she rounded third and made it home.

Clark pointed to how strong her team’s defense was behind its stellar pitching.

In the fourth inning, Bel Air went down in order on three straight pop-ups to third baseman Allyson Underwood.

Fallston moved into the upper division of the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference after finishing last year 17-1. The results so far this season has been mixed, but Clark feels her team is capable of meeting the challenge.

“We’re facing better teams and that’s a big challenge,” Clark said. “We’ve kind of met our match this year. I think that has been a little bit of a struggle for them to realize mentally, they’re the same team. We’re just as good. But we’re facing some tougher competition so you just put your best foot forward.”