Harford Tech state champion Emerson Young named The Aegis 2022-23 Girls Swimmer of the Year

Harford Tech senior Emerson Young is The Aegis 2022-23 Girls Swimmer of the Year after winning a state championship in the 50 free, and placing top four in three additional events. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Emerson Young has been around a pool for as long as she can remember. She says her earliest memories are swimming with her father. She grew up watching her siblings swim until around age 5 she decided she wanted to do more than just watch.

“I kind of watched them and I was like, “I want to try that. I want to be like them,’” Young said. “That really got me into it, then the amazing people I’ve met over the years and the great coaching I’ve had have really continued my love for the sport.”

Advertisement

That passion continued through her senior year at Harford Tech where she closed her high school career with a season to remember. Young won the Class 3A/2A/1A state championship in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.08 seconds. She added a third place in the 100 free and swam on her school’s third-place 200 freestyle relay team and on the fourth-place 200 medley relay team.

Emerson Young is The Aegis 2022-23 Girls Swimmer of the Year.

Advertisement

“This season was by far my favorite season, not just because it was my senior year, but the competition was really great and overall I ended up dropping a bunch of time I didn’t expect to drop,” Young said. “At states, I ended up qualifying for futures — which is our national meet — with my 50 free. Then, I dropped a bunch off my 100 free, which I didn’t expect.”

At the North Regional meet, Young won gold in all four races. Her regional 50 free time of 24.31 seconds broke her own regional record set the previous year. But despite the accolades, she says there is more important things to her than places and times.

“The thing I love about swimming is swimming with my friends,” she said, “and even though it’s at 4 a.m., the practices, because that’s when the best memories are really made.”

Young said she fell in love with the sport as soon as she started, and they keyed her development over the years.

“The thing I love about swimming is swimming with my friends, and even though it’s at 4 a.m., the practices, because that’s when the best memories are really made," Harford Tech's Emerson Young said. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

“Especially when you start so young and you start to think, ‘Oh, maybe I’m a little bit good at this; maybe I should start working hard at this,’” she said. “The progression is cool to watch and look back on.”

In middle school, Young swam mainly distance events, but she soon realized that wasn’t her calling.

“I’m not very tall, I’m only [5-foot-2], and I definitely don’t have long arms or long legs and it was difficult for me to keep up at that point,” she said. “So I started slowly switching over to sprinting. It was December of 2019 that I made my first sectional cut at 14. That’s when I started realizing ‘I should pay more attention to this sprinting thing. In practice, I started practicing more for sprint free and spring [butterfly] events and that’s kind of what I’ve been shaped into.”

Young plans on continuing her swimming career at St. Mary’s College of Maryland while pursuing a degree in business administration and management. She is also in the process of getting certified for cosmetology and hopes to one day open her own salon.

Advertisement

Gabriella Eraso, Patterson Mill, Sophomore (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

All-County first team

Gabriella Eraso, Patterson Mill, sophomore

Eraso took fifth place at states in the 100 free (56.09) and sixth in the 50 (25.6). She was regional runner-up in both events, district runner-up in the 100 and third place at districts in the 50.

Emily Fatkin, Bel Air, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Emily Fatkin, Bel Air, senior

The Bobcats’ team captain took third place in both the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke at the district championships and was the anchor of the relay teams throughout the season. Coach Galen Zeigler called her “one of the best sprint freestylers in the county and the best on our team.”

Bella Hanna, C. Milton Wright, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Bella Hanna, C. Milton Wright, senior

Hanna won district and regional championships in the 100 backstroke and finished second at both meets in the 100 butterfly. At states she finished fourth in the 100 back (1:04.29) and 11th in the 100 fly (1:07.68).

Advertisement

Ellie Hanson, C. Milton Wright, Sophomore (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Ellie Hanson, C. Milton Wright, sophomore

Hanson was regional champion in the 200 freestyle and finished fourth at states (2:01.57). She was eighth at states in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.08) after finishing third at regionals. She was also second in the 50 free and third in the 100 free at districts.

Mackenzie Hopkins, John Carroll, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Mackenzie Hopkins, John Carroll, senior

Hopkins was a key performer for the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland C Conference champion Patriots. She made the podium in all four events at the conference championships and was never lower than third in an individual race this season.

Victoria Novak, John Carroll, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Victoria Novak, John Carroll, senior

Novak was the top scorer and captain for the Patriots’ championship team. Novak swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay and the second-place 200 medley relay. She also finished second in the 200 IM.

Advertisement

Megan Nguyen, Harford Tech, Sophomore (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Megan Nguyen, Harford Tech, sophomore

At states Nguyen swam on the Cobras’ third-place 200 free relay team and the fourth-place 200 medley relay. Individually she finished fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:02.32) and eighth in the 200 IM (2:22.34).

Lucy Plaisted, Fallston, Junior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Lucy Plaisted, Fallston, junior

Plaisted reached the state podium four times, finishing sixth in the 500 freestyle (5:41.61), seventh in the 200 freestyle (2:07.93), and swam on the fourth-place 400 free relay and eighth place 200 medley relay.

Abby Schneider, Fallston, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Abby Schneider, Fallston, senior

Schneider placed fourth at states in the 200 individual medley (2:14.02) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.53) after winning both events at districts and regionals. She also swam on the Cougars’ fourth-place 400 freestyle relay team.

Advertisement

Catherine whipkey, Edgewood, Freshman (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Katherine Whipkey, Edgewood, sophomore

Whipkey was district and regional runner-up in both the 200 IM and the 100 breaststrokes. At states, she finished ninth in the 100 breast (1:11.67)) and 11th in the 200 IM (2:27.14).

All-County second team

Lily Allman, Fallston, junior

Gianna Cintron, Aberdeen, senior

Molly Cooper, Patterson Mill, freshman

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Julia Dominick, John Carroll, freshman

Advertisement

Sydney Field, John Carroll, sophomore

Meghan Linz, Bel Air, senior

Hannah Persing, Patterson Mill, junior

Sienna Puhalla, C. Milton Wright, senior

Ella Seifert, C. Milton Wright, freshman

Hannah Silcox, C. Milton Wright, senior