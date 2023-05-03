Shelby Sullivan’s six goals power C. Milton Wright girls lacrosse to 16-2 win at North Harford

One C. Milton Wright fan joked mere minutes into Tuesday evening’s girls lacrosse game that Shelby Sullivan may be shooting for 200 career goals; she eclipsed 100 last month.

The Mustangs took 70 seconds to score their first goal, courtesy of Cailin Hetrick on the team’s first possession. Then it was Sullivan 20 seconds later. And again within the minute. Two more came in succession a few minutes later.

The junior attacker collected all six of her goals in the first half, helping forge a convincing lead that C. Milton Wright rode to a 16-2 win at North Harford.

Sullivan imposed her will, scoring in a multitude of ways.

She turned one of her team-high four draw controls into an open-turf breakaway with a forceful shot on net. She exposed holes in the Hawks defense, cutting through the middle for layups. And she repeatedly put herself in position to turn rebounds into points.

“I think she was just playing her game,” C. Milton Wright coach Faye Brust said. “She wasn’t thinking too much, she wasn’t getting in her own head. She was just having fun and [playing like] that free Shelby that we know she’s capable of.”

The game-high six goals sniffed her individual game record. The Maryland commit put home seven goals in a win over Harford Tech on April 11. Sullivan, modestly and in jest, said that number was in the back of her head had she played more in the second half.

Brust highlighted Sullivan’s growth in feeling out her role on the attack. She isn’t just the driver; she isn’t just the feeder. Sullivan has a knack for not only being in the right position but also finding her teammates in the right position.

Quick drives and an ability to read what’s in front of her were two qualities the Terps coaching staff lauded during Sullivan’s recruitment.

“I think when I was younger, my confidence was really low,” Sullivan said. “As I got older I was able to take more opportunities and keep my head up. Even if I make mistakes, I just have to get past them.”

C. Milton Wright's Shelby Sullivan sprints down the field with North Harford's Claire Moffitt staying close on defense during Tuesday's game. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Sullivan’s dominance set the tone in C. Milton Wright’s win but her teammates weren’t shy about piling on.

Fellow attacker Emma Jankowiak was next behind Sullivan with four goals. Sam Wolfkill followed her with three and also assisted on one of Sullivan’s.

Defensively, C. Milton Wright was stout from start to finish. It deterred entry passes and applied pressure at every level. The host Hawks opened their scoring nearing the 16-minute mark of the second half then added another in the game’s final 10 seconds. Midfielder Lena Rockhill and Arylnn Goodman were responsible for one each.

Tuesday marked the final stop on North Harford’s regular season schedule. It was, however, the penultimate game for C. Milton Wright. The Mustangs finish their season with their third game in four days with a home nonconference game against Century on Thursday before turning their attention to the playoffs.

That’s just another chance for Sullivan to inch closer to 200 career goals.