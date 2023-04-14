Bel Air’s Chris Nice’s creative drive helped earn him The Aegis 2022-23 boys wrestling Player of the Year

Bel Air's Chris Nice went 47-4 in his junior season, including going unbeaten in the regular season. He finished sixth at 132 pounds in the Class 4A/3A state tournament. Nice is The Aegis 2022-23 Wrestler of the Year. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

In the middle of a long hallway in Bel Air High School sits Craig Reddish’s office, just a few doors down from the Bobcats wrestling room. Thirty years worth of coaching trophies, plaques and memorabilia fill each corner. The office has become a regular pit stop for one of Reddish’s top wrestlers, Chris Nice, who often pokes his head in to talk shop.

“He walks by and you know he’s going to come in for five minutes in the morning and just talk about this or that,” Reddish said. “[He’ll say], ‘Did you see Penn State wrestle Ohio State? Did you see so-and-so do this? Man, I love that move on top. I’m going to start doing that.’ He just really likes to talk about it and he likes to share his experiences.”

The fixation on bettering his craft launched Nice from winning two matches his freshman year with Mavericks Wrestling Club to earning The Aegis Wrestler of the Year as a junior at Bel Air with a 47-4 record. He placed sixth in the state tournament at 132 pounds.

Nice is what Reddish calls a prototypical mat rat. He’s like a sponge, soaking up as much information as he can.

He and his dad frequent the six-hour round trip to Penn State to see one of the nation’s top programs. Inspiration also hails from YouTube clips of the country’s top college wrestlers. Wisconsin sophomore Dean Hamiti was the first name Nice mentioned. “He’s funky and he’s tall like me,” he said. Hamiti’s teammate, redshirt senior Seth Gross offers another source of creativity.

Nice isn’t picky when it comes to his favorite wrestlers.

He’s drawn to anyone that “wrestles entertainingly.” That’s probably because that’s how he wrestles. Nice toes the line between being fun to watch — “entertainingly creative,” as Reddish says — and a bit terrifying.

“That’s his mentality. He’s always pushing and always pressing, trying to improve,” Reddish said. “When he was a sophomore, I think he overthought all that stuff. What he did better this year was focus on the things he did well and his approach, where before he was almost trying to be a certain person or type of wrestler.”

Nice went undefeated through the regular season, cruising into the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference meet. His first blemish came in the championship bout against North Harford’s Cruz Cespedes, who he beat earlier in the season.

“It was a lot of pressure [being undefeated],” Nice said, who wrestled at 145 pounds until February. “Some of my biggest motivation in wrestling is I just hate losing so much. The thought of someone being better than me, I really don’t like it.

“I used to be OK with going 3-1 at a meet. Like, that’s pretty good. But when I started getting better I realized I shouldn’t be losing.”

It wasn’t until Nice shifted to a place mentally where he expected more of himself that he noticed his growth as a wrestler.

When the pandemic wiped Nice’s freshman season, he resorted to offseason tournaments with Mavericks. But he wasn’t winning. The jump to his sophomore season boosted his confidence to thinking, “Hey, I’m good at this now. It was cool to see I was getting better.”

Nice couldn’t pinpoint one specific sector where he improved. He just kept showing up to Mavericks tournaments, improving from one of the worst wrestlers in the room to near the top of the group.

The developmental path can be best characterized in one match on Jan. 13. Nice fell behind 9-1 against Wheaton’s Asher Castro after being put on his back — twice.

“I just didn’t want to lose,” he said. “I was going to do whatever I could to win.”

The junior, narrowly hanging onto his undefeated record, circled back on top of Castro to cut into the deficit. Then he operated into a spladle, found his opponent’s head and pinned him for the come-from-behind win.

Nice called a lifeline to help explain a spladle — the eventual difference maker. “It’s a fancy move that I try to tell him not to do,” Reddish said.

A spladle is a technique where Nice was able to maneuver on top of his opponent, clasping his hands around one of Castro’s legs and tie both of his legs around the other forcing him onto his back and into a split.

The win embodied Nice’s creativity on the mat and flat-out refusal to lose.

“You want the young kids to really follow his lead,” Reddish said. “What he does is not normal. You’re rarely getting people committed as much as he is. If you get somebody that’s half as committed as he is, that’s a lot. He is full in so for me it’s an easy example to be like, ‘Hey look what Chris does.’”

Kane Desch, C. Milton Wright, Sophomore (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

All-County first team

Kane Desch, C. Milton Wright, sophomore, 106 pounds

Desch backed up his UCBAC championship with a Class 2A/1A North regional runner-up finish. He placed fourth at states and finished the year with a 37-10 record.

Tommy Blankenship, North Harford, sophomore, 113 pounds

Blankenship finished second and UCBACs and regionals to eventual state champion Tyler Garvin of Rising Sun. He finished sixth at states and was 39-8.

Mitchell Nguyen, C. Milton Wright, Sophomore (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Mitchell Nguyen, C. Milton Wright, sophomore, 120 pounds

Nguyen won the UCBAC championship with a sudden victory decision in his championship match. He finished sixth at the East regionals and finished 29-13.

Logan Barkey, Harford Tech, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Logan Barkey, Harford Tech, senior, 126 pounds

Barkey lost his first match at the state tournament, but rallied back in the consolation bracket to finish sixth. He finished his year 40-8.

Cruz Cespedes, North Harford, Junior. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Cruz Cespedes, North Harford, senior, 132 pounds

Cespedes gave Nice his first defeat in the UCBAC finals, was runner-up in the 2A/1A East Region and earned sixth place at states. He finished 36-8.

Gavin McDowell, Bel Air, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Gavin McDowell, Bel Air, senior, 138 pounds

McDowell was UCBAC runner-up and won the 4A/3A North Regional. He finished fifth place at states and closed the year 47-6.

Devin Sweeney, C. Milton Wright, Sophomore (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Devin Sweeney, C. Milton Wright, sophomore, 145 pounds

The UCBAC champion lost his first match at the state tournament, but won four consolation matches to earn fifth place. He finished the year 40-10.

Trevyn Suskowicz, John Carroll (John Carroll wrestling)

Trevyn Suskowicz, John Carroll, senior, 150 pounds

Suskowicz earned third place at the MIAA championships, was fifth at private school states and was a national prep qualifier.

Brody Zumbano, C. Milton Wright, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Brody Zumbano, C. Milton Wright, senior, 152 pounds

Zumbano won the UCBAC championship and finished second at the 2A/1A East Regional. He won a first-round match at states and finished 31-13.

Ian Moccia, John Carroll, Junior. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Ian Moccia, John Carroll, senior, 157 pounds

Moccia was second at the MIAA championships, third at states and was a national prep qualifier for the second time.

Jaxon Simms, C. Milton Wright, Freshman (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Jaxon Simms, C. Milton Wright, freshman, 160

Simms pinned North East’s Kameron Schank to win the UCBAC championship. He placed fourth at the East regional to advance to states. He finished 26-18.

Savion Ricketts, Bel Air, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Savion Ricketts, Bel Air, senior, 170 pounds

Ricketts followed up his UCBAC championship with a 4A/3A North Regional title. He won two matches at states but didn’t place. He finished 38-9.

Aaron Moccia, John Carroll (John Carroll wrestling)

Aaron Moccia, John Carroll, freshman, 175 pounds

Moccia was 28-13 in his first year, place fifth at the MIAA championships and seventh at states. He was a national prep qualifier.

Cade Zengel, Bel Air, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Cade Zengel, Bel Air, senior, 182 pounds

Zenegel was UCBAC and 4A/3A North runner-up, earning a trip to states. He closed his final season with the Bobcats 42-6.

Ian Nitz, Bel Air, Junior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Ian Nitz, Bel Air, junior, 195 pounds

Nitz finished as UCBAC runner-up and was fourth at the 4A/3A North Regional to earn a trip to states. He closed the year 39-12.

Joel Tufts, C. Milton Wright, Junior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Joel Tufts, C. Milton Wright, junior, 220 pounds

The UCBAC champion finished second at the 2A/1A East Regional. He earned sixth place at states and finished the year 36-12.

Clay Lawrence, North Harford, Sophomore. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Clay Lawrence, North Harford, junior, 285 pounds

The UCBAC champion was second at the 2A/1A East Regional. He won two matches at states but failed to place. He finished the year 42-4.

North Harford's Bryn Cespedes, right, and Queen Anne's Ally Conley battle in the final of the girls 100-pound weight class during the MPSSAA state wrestling tournament at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro on Saturday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Bryn Cespedes, North Harford, sophomore, girls 100 pounds

Cespedes finished 11-3 this season. At the state tournament, she lost her quarterfinal match but won her next four to finish third place.

Apollo Hayden, Harford Tech, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Apollo Hayden, Harford Tech, senior, girls 145 pounds

Hayden was 16-2 as a senior with the Cobras. At the state tournament she went 5-1 and won her third place match with a 3-2 decision.

Marloe Stump, Patterson Mill, Junior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Marloe Stump, Patterson Mill, junior, girls 170 pounds

Stump finished her junior season 15-7. She advance to the state championship semifinals and eventually earned third place.