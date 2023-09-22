C. Milton Wright girls volleyball hands Patterson Mill its first loss, 3-1: ‘We gotta believe in ourselves’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Dave Naugle was fairly even keeled. That’s something he admitted he has been working on.

The C. Milton Wright girls volleyball coach cracked a few smiles but was rarely emotive beyond that. A reclusive fist bump or two-handed “settle down” gesture was as much as he’d offer in four sets of action.

After his C. Milton Wright girls volleyball team took a lead over Patterson Mill after three sets, Naugle dropped to a knee for his team huddle. He told them, “We gotta believe in ourselves. This is our gym. It’s hot in here, they’re not used to being hot so let’s not let them come back. Let’s put the pedal down and beat them.”

The home-court advantage certainly played a role in the Mustangs’ eventual 3-1 upset over the previously unbeaten Huskies (26-24, 13-25, 25-22, 25-17).

The host student section at C. Milton Wright uplifted its Mustangs (4-1) with each creative cheer or subsequent flag wave. And the lack of air conditioning in the gym created an unexpected stumbling block for the visitors.

“It’s a really hot gym in here,” Patterson Mill coach Myranda Poynton said. “I think someone said it’s the only high school in Harford County that does not have A/C. We’re not used to playing in this kind of heat.”

Heat alone won’t win a volleyball match. And Naugle reminded his girls they can’t expect to blow away a team of Patterson Mill’s caliber.

The third set win proved to be the turning point.

C. Milton Wright didn’t let serving struggles deteriorate other facets of its game and found ways to control the pace of play.

Junior Maddie Duffalo led the group with 11 kills and a pair of aces. Ana Mioduski, also a junior, was right there with her at 10 kills with three aces. Senior Cara Hoover finished with eight kills and an ace. And setter Jenna Ritz finished with 32 assists and two aces.

“We missed a lot of serves but our serve-receives looked pretty good tonight,” Naugle said. “I think we had some good passes. And we kept some pace going, a little faster than what’s normal. Our girls love to play at a faster pace.”

Poynton agreed the third set then into the fourth was where her Huskies (5-1) lost steam. They’ve only went past three sets twice this season.

“I feel like they get down on themselves, so just constantly reminding them to keep their energy up all the time, win or lose, really helps them build momentum,” the first-year coach said of what her team can learn from their first blemish. “And definitely conditioning for sure.”

Patterson Mill senior Ava Shores recorded 25 digs with three aces and three kills in the loss. Junior Zoe Valan chipped in 26 assists, seven digs and two aces.

It’s matchups like Thursday night’s that amplify the competitive nature of girls volleyball around the county.

Bel Air has long been the area’s top team, but the Bobcats dropped a match earlier this month to the Huskies. That’s when Naugle first saw that Patterson Mill is a “scrappy and a well-coached team.” And now C. Milton Wright is claiming its stake.

“I didn’t see them coming this year. I don’t think Bel Air or Fallston did either,” Naugle said. “They’re a force to be reckoned with. ... But I thought we could beat them all along. I got a lot of confidence in our girls.”

C. Milton Wright’s next scheduled Harford County test comes with back-to-back matches against Bel Air then Fallston on Sept. 28 and Oct. 3.