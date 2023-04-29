Back from ‘rock bottom’: How C. Milton Wright girls lacrosse’s golden stick turned its season around

C. Milton Wright girls lacrosse fifth-year coach Faye Brust, front, holds the prized golden stick high before a practice Wednesday. Looking for a way to help motivate and turn her team around, Brust and her staff came up with the golden stick, a mini lacrosse stick painted with gold spray paint that has helped turn around the Mustangs' season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Faye Brust spent time earlier this season seeking a creative way to inject life into her team.

C. Milton Wright girls lacrosse set a certain tone in its opening scrimmage, bravely grappling with John Carroll before narrowly falling, 12-11, on March 9. It set a high bar for the start of the regular season; a bar the Mustangs couldn’t sniff the next three weeks.

They needed a spark. Brust and her staff bounced around ideas for a motivational tool designed around the concept of something her social media-driven players could post and repost, at the same time something they could take pride in.

They landed on a golden stick.

“We wanted to find a way to get them more excited and more focused on winning each drill,” Brust, the fifth-year Mustangs coach, said. “Putting in all their effort in everything that we do, whether it’s stick work or a small-sided drill, they’re trying their best because whoever is doing their best wins it at the end of the day.”

The golden stick is nothing more than a mini lacrosse stick spray painted gold, but it has helped turn around the Mustangs’ season. They’ve won five straight games to jump to 6-5, with the stick giving players an extra edge each step along the way.

So, what constitutes a day’s winner of the golden stick?

Brust’s checklist isn’t always the same, although, it starts with a player’s drive to show up and compete.

Girls can earn the stick for leadership qualities like Carys May, the team’s first recipient. Decisive hustle and determination later earned Kaitlyn Messer a post-practice picture with the stick. Emma Jankowiak’s stick stemmed from an eight-point performance (seven goals, one assist) against Westminster.

Senior midfielder Katie Roszko and sophomore attacker Sam Wolfkill have each earned a team-best two golden sticks. They both credit the team’s success to each player embracing the meaning of the galvanizing toy.

“I think the stick makes us work hard every day at practice and in games,” said Roszko, who eclipsed 100 career goals earlier this month. “I think everyone wants to go for the stick. It means a lot to our team, so just having the drive for that has meant a lot for us.”

C. Milton Wright senior midfielder Katie Roszko, right, and sophomore attacker Sam Wolfkill, left, proudly display the team's golden stick during a recent practice. The pair lead the Mustangs in golden sticks with two each. Both credit the team’s success to each of their teammates embracing the meaning of the special prize. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

“I feel like we’ve seen a lot of improvement in the effort in practice on and off the field,” Wolfkill added. “Everyone wants to be the best and [to get the stick] that’s what you got to do.”

The Mustangs lost five of their first six games. Part of the early struggles were injury-related; eight total girls have missed time, including six starters.

Implementing the stick helped narrow the team’s thinking. Rather than seeing the season from a wide view as a stack of losses and injuries, the players started to focus on each individual day.

“We all joke about it, we had to hit rock bottom to get to where we are now,” Brust said. “Just coming every day, showing up and putting in the effort in drills are what have gotten us to be able to improve in our games. They’re more comfortable chirping at each other and having that competition. We like to think it’s because they’re motivated for something.”

C. Milton Wright reached a point, Roszko said, where they looked at each other wondering what was wrong with them. The potential was there. The wins were not.

Improved chemistry has been the stick’s direct translation onto the field. They now know when to be selfish and how to effectively share the ball. Defensively, their communication through slides has increased tenfold.

“It’s almost like if you’re hitting rock bottom,” Wolfkill said, “Who’s gonna end up taking the golden stick? Who’s putting in the most effort? At that point, there was nobody that really stood out until we really clicked. Then we could see the individuals starting to come up to the level of the stick.”