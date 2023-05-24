C. Milton Wright baseball rallies again, beats Huntingtown, 6-5, to earn spot in 3A state title game

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

C. Milton Wright baseball knows what it’s like to have its back against the wall.

Falling behind by two runs in the fourth inning is nothing to a team that was one strike away from losing by the 10-run rule in regionals.

The Mustangs lost an early lead to Huntingtown in a Class 3A state semifinal Tuesday but once again responded, regaining the advantage and holding it for a 6-5 win.

C. Milton Wright plays River Hill, a 5-3 winner over Stephen Decatur, at 7 p.m. Saturday for the 3A state championship.

“[Huntingtown] is a good team, that’s a scrappy team,” C. Milton Wright coach Mike Amaral said. “They put up four in that inning; they didn’t go lying down. But neither did we.”

Every time the Mustangs fell in a hole, they immediately responded. Huntingtown scored a run in the top of the first, and C. Milton Wright came back with two in the bottom half.

A hard-hit ground ball from Ryan Niedzialkowski turned into a Huntingtown error to score the first Mustangs run. He later scored on another error after Cam Powers hit into a fielder’s choice. Cole Williams added an RBI double in the second for a 3-1 lead.

Huntingtown, though, came back with a vengeance in the fourth inning, scoring four runs to lead 5-3.

But, once again, CMW rallied.

Williams singled in a run in the bottom of the fourth before Keith Cochran tied it up with an RBI groundout. Another Huntingtown error proved costly, as Thomas Cannavale’s ground ball scored Williams for what turned out to be the winning run.

“There’s been times where everybody hits and everybody feeds off each other,” Amaral said.

C. Milton Wright trailed Bel Air by 10 runs in their regional final, but rallied to win, 14-13. That comeback inspires the Mustangs, who know they’re never out of a game.

“That Bel Air game, we stared death in the face,” Amaral said. “We were one out, one strike away from being 10-runned by our crosstown rival. That loosened us up. We’re never out of it.”

Three pitchers combined on the win. Williams pitched the final 3 1/3 innings, allowing just two hits and no runs while striking out three.