No. 10 Poly girls basketball uses size advantage to defeat C. Milton Wright, 73-52, clinch Class 3A state championship berth

After leading by five at the break, Poly girls basketball thrived in the early stages of the third quarter to take command.
Extending their defense out on C. Milton Wright senior guard Maddie Nimmo, the Engineers forced a turnover that was scooped up by junior guard Taylor Addison. She quickly pushed the pace in transition, coasting down the floor for a lefty layup as part of her team-high 17-point performance.
Converting defense into offense and controlling the glass, the Engineers defeated the Mustangs, 73-52, to advance to Saturday night’s 3A state championship game against Howard at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center.
“I tried to make sure I don’t talk long at halftime, so they can get back out and shoot,” Poly coach Kendall Peace-Able said. “I think that’s been working to our advantage. Their short-term memory, not worried about the first half anymore and them moving forward to just compete. Not worried about foul trouble just going in to be open.”
Addison’s start helped set the tone in the third quarter for the Engineers, as they outscored the Mustangs 27-13 to match their 27-point first-half output.
“Basically them getting the ball inside and getting those rebounds,” C. Milton Wright coach Becky Dutko said of the difference in the third quarter. “I think that that was deal breaker for most of the game. We just didn’t control the boards like we wanted to. We’re a small team. I think in the first half we definitely controlled; I think if you take away rebounds this is a game we could have won. Rebounds and the post killed us in the game.”
In the third quarter, Poly’s offense was led by Addison and fellow junior Riley Holliday, who scored nine of her 15 points. With a substantial size advantage, Poly worked the ball inside to Holliday and Riley Massenburg, who also was tough on the offensive glass.
“When we came out we knew we had size and we saw that they weren’t as big as us,” Holliday said. “So in the inside when we were open, we got what we wanted out of it. Us having the size advantage helped us.”
Despite that size disadvantage, C. Milton Wight found success in the first half behind Nimmo. She connected on a pair of 3-pointers, including one shortly before the first-quarter buzzer. Fellow senior Miranda Turner also found success from the perimeter.
However, in the second half the Engineers pressed out further onto Nimmo and rotated between several defenses. That extended ball pressure on Nimmo disrupted the Mustangs’ offensive flow, leading to several turnovers and more contested shots.
“When they push it really far and having the length [defensively] it makes us have to pull out really far,” Nimmo said. “It really gets us off the 3-point line. Miranda she’s our 3-point shooter on the team, it pushes her out and makes it deeper. It just makes it really difficult because it pushes our offense so far wide and makes us have to try to make the adjustments.
The Engineers’ strong second-half defense fueled their offense, allowing them to break the game open down the stretch. Overall, Poly converted 19 of 27 attempts at the free-throw line to help extend the lead in the final quarter.
Now the Engineers will make their fifth state title game appearance, looking to capture the program’s first state championship after having the opportunity taken away two years ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s pretty emotional because a few years back we were supposed to be in this game,” junior Da’Brya Clark said. “It was sad for me, I was looking forward to it. I really loved that team and we had real good relationships. Knowing that we were there and we couldn’t finish it out how we wanted to that was really emotional. So, coming in today it was like, we have to win this game no matter what. Everything else is irrelevant, keep advancing and get what was taken from us. That was my mindset coming in.”