Aiden Dixon fueled Fallston’s state-championship run, named The Aegis 2023 boys lacrosse Player of the Year

Fallston's Aiden Dixon went 197-64 on faceoffs this season, a 75% winning percentage. He also led Fallston with 143 ground balls. Dixon is The Aegis 2023 boys lacrosse Player of the Year. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The faceoff position in lacrosse can be the sport’s most turbulent job, with potential to shift a game’s momentum in short order. Teams can dig themselves deep holes watching an opponent collect a few wins. But a dominant performance in the middle can be an overwhelming and disheartening advantage.

For 2023 Class 1A state champion Fallston, that’s senior Aiden Dixon’s job; it’s one he takes very seriously.

“When you see kids who have had the success and accolades that Aiden has achieved in his time, you start to wonder, what sets those kids apart from maybe the rest of them?” Fallston coach Pat Mull said. “To me, he’s just relentless. Like, he doesn’t stop.”

Dixon walks out to midfield for the start of a game with a routine.

First, he’ll shake his competitor’s hand. Then, he jumps in place a few times to get his blood flowing and narrow his focus. It’s as if all the lights around him dim and the crowd simmers. In that moment, it’s just him and his competitor, guided by a whistle in a tone-setting war of desire. Dixon crouches into the circle, sprawling out his arms and legs. He makes note of his opponent’s hand placement, too, studying for any slight edge.

“Then it’s on from there,” said Dixon, The Aegis’ 2023 boys lacrosse Player of the Year.

The Anderson University commit for both lacrosse and football wrapped his final season with the Cougars conquering 197 faceoffs, compared to 64 losses — a 75% winning percentage. Dixon led Fallston with 143 ground balls. He was named a USA Lacrosse All-American by Harford County coaches. And he ended his high school career with a ring thanks to a 14-of-19 faceoff performance against Perryville in the state final.

The pandemic wiped out Dixon’s freshman year. So, the true start of his varsity career came as a sophomore, intersecting with the beginning of Mull’s tenure. Mull heard through the grapevine he was inheriting his future at that position.

“Sure enough, we get to the first week of practice my first year and I’m like, ‘OK.’” Mull said, reminiscing with a laugh. “It was very evident he’s very gifted athletically. He’s got a high motor. He kind of checked a lot of those boxes.”

Fallston's Aiden Dixon made himself into one of Maryland's most dominant faceoff specialists. His coach Patrick Mull said Dixon "was grinding on his own, tuning up his craft every waking moment that we weren’t practicing as a team. So we would coach him through playing defense and the offensive side and stick work. But the biggest thing we worked on with him was handling adversity.” (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Dixon found his calling after trying faceoffs on a whim with his cousin in the backyard. He started attending camps and training sessions to better his craft. But his time with Fallston Lacrosse Club helped cultivate a passion.

,Mull’s background is rooted predominantly in the offensive side of the ball. He played at Fallston, graduating in 2009 then went on to St. Mary’s College before coaching, now leading two state championship teams in three years. He admitted to spending loads of time researching other positions, an effort that began while coaching at Aberdeen and continued with the Cougars.

Faceoffs were another example. Dixon, “was polished and he was beyond my coaching abilities as it pertains to faceoffs.” Mull watched videos and read work on the specialized position, getting creative in practice and plugging outside expertise.

“He was also doing a lot on his own,” Mull said. “He was grinding on his own, tuning up his craft every waking moment that we weren’t practicing as a team. So we would coach him through playing defense and the offensive side and stick work. But the biggest thing we worked on with him was handling adversity.”

That was the central theme of Dixon’s development. He never lacked motivation. New concepts generally came easy as well. But his fiery passion between the lines and for success at the position was a hurdle he would have to clear.

“When I was younger, like freshman or sophomore year, I was always angry when I was losing,” Dixon admitted.

Now, after shaking the opponent’s hand and cycling through his ritualistic hopping, Dixon hears Mull in the back of his head. He sets his hands and feet while his coach’s voice reminds him to take a deep breath before the whistle. “That just calms me down,” he said.

Dixon may have become more adept at handling adversity over the years but it certainly has not quelled his fire for being first to the ball and an initiator for a championship offense.

All-Aegis first team

Michael Cox, John Carroll (Courtesy Photo)

Michael Cox, John Carroll, senior, faceoff

Cox was one of the top faceoff players in the county and in the MIAA A Conference, winning 58% of his attempts. He will be attending Limestone University to continue playing lacrosse.

Jacob MacMillian, Fallston, Sophomore (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Jacob MacMillan, Fallston, junior, attack

MacMillan was often referred to as the quarterback of Fallston’s high-motor offense. He netted 21 goals with a team-best 55 assists and averaged 4.75 points per game.

Quinn McLaughlin, Fallston (Courtesy Photo)

Quinn McLaughlin, Fallston, senior, attack

The senior put home 44 goals at a 48% clip, the best on his state champion team to go along with 20 assists. McLaughlin was also named to the USA Lacrosse Academic All-American team by Harford County coaches.

Fletcher Steinkraus, Patterson Mill (Courtesy Photo)

Fletcher Steinkraus, Patterson Mill, senior, attack

Steinkraus quarterbacked Patterson Mill’s 11-3 record and run to the regional finals with 27 goals and 13 assists.

Devin Trzeciak, Bel Air (Courtesy Photo)

Devin Trzeciak, Bel Air, junior, attack

Bel Air’s leading scorer tallied 59 points on 47 goals and 12 assists. Trzeciak also picked up 14 ground balls.

Cole Bravo, Havre de Grace (Courtesy Photo)

Cole Bravo, Havre de Grace, junior, midfield

Bravo played in 15 games scoring 43 goals, tallying 11 assists and picking up 94 ground balls. He was a finalist for 1A classification C Markland Kelly Award. The junior also recorded five-goal games against Liberty and Aberdeen.

Lucas Hurlburt, Fallston (Courtesy Photo)

Lucas Hurlburt, Fallston, senior, midfield

Hurlburt tallied 47 goals and 15 assists as a key cog of Fallston’s success this season, despite being at the top of opposing team’s scouting reports. He notably scored four goals in a narrow early season loss to John Carroll and the game-winner against Hereford in triple overtime.

Wyatt Molyneux, Havre de Grace (Courtesy Photo)

Wyatt Molyneux, Havre de Grace, junior, midfield

The junior finished with 30 goals, 19 assists and 87 ground balls. He was also chosen as a USA Lacrosse Academic All-American.

Hudson Welch, C. Milton Wright

Hudson Welsh, C. Milton Wright, senior, midfield

Welsh was one of the Mustangs’ team lead with 27 goals. He also handed out six assists and collected 45 ground balls this season.

Dylan Sander, C. Milton Wright, Sophomore (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Dylan Sander, C. Milton Wright, sophomore, LSM

Sander was a force in the middle of the field for the Mustangs, playing tough defense and collecting 112 ground balls.

Joey Bolesta, Fallston (Courtesy Photo)

Joey Bolesta, Fallston, junior, defense

Bolesta brought a physical and athletic presence to Fallston’s defense. He recorded 50 ground balls and a team-best 37 takeaways while netting one goal and one assist on the year.

Owen Karantonis, Fallston (Courtesy Photo)

Owen Karantonis, Fallston, junior, defense

Mull termed Karantonis the backbone and general of his team’s defense, always covering an opposing team’s toughest matchup. He finished the season with 39 ground balls and 34 takeaways.

Josh Schrader, John Carroll (Courtesy Photo)

Josh Schrader, John Carroll, senior, defense

Schrader is the only Division I commit in the county in the senior class, set to play at UMBC next year. His work as a high-level defender covering an opponent’s top test started back when he was a sophomore.

Connor Coolahan, John Carroll (Courtesy Photo)

Connor Coolahan, John Carroll, senior, goalie

Coolahan saved 148 shots in 10 games with a 54% save percentage. His 14.8 saves per game is a new school record. Coolahan will continue playing at Division II University of Tampa next year.

Landon Mills, Fallston (Courtesy Photo)

Landon Mills, Fallston, junior, goalie

Mills finished the season with a 65% save percentage. He made 20 saves against John Carroll, surrendering only eight goals and 15 saves to six goals against Hereford.

All-Aegis second team

Owen Smith, North Harford, senior, Attack

Smith scored 42 goals with 20 assists and 32 ground balls this season. North Harford coach Richard Tabeling said, “Owen was always a dodging and shooting threat from any spot on the offensive side of the field even while being closely guarded or doubled. He was a relentless rider and part of our clearing strategy.”

Cody Mattox, C. Milton Wright, senior, attack

Mattox led the Mustangs with 28 goals and 18 assists this season. He also collected 25 ground balls.

Vinnie Muscella, Perryville, senior, attack

Muscella was a force all year for Perryville. He was second in goals with 43 and had 23 assists for a team-high 66 assists. The senior also recorded37 ground balls and forced six turnovers.

Michael Young, Perryville, senior, attack

Perryville’s top scorer helped bolster the Panthers to an appearance in the Class 1A state final behind Young’s 48 goals and 15 assists. He also had 24 ground balls and forced 11 turnovers.

Dylan Foughty, Bel Air, senior, midfield

Foughty finished his well-rounded senior season with 23 goals. He also contributed 21 ground balls for the Bobcats.

Gage McKenna, Fallston, junior, midfield

The junior was a primary initiator of Fallston’s offense with 24 goals and 19 assists. Mull made note that McKenna makes an abundance of hockey assist style plays.

RJ Wilhelm, Patterson Mill, sophomore, midfield

Wilhelm had 27 goals and 13 assists on the year and plays a fair share of defense too.

Chace Allen, Aberdeen, sophomore, midfield

Allen was a key contributor in Aberdeen’s undefeated run through the UCBAC Susquehanna Division.

Dougie Kolb, John Carroll, junior, midfield

There’s only one Division I commit in the junior class across Harford County. It’s Dougie Kolb, destined for Monmouth University. This season the team captain accumulated 16 goals and six assists with 28 ground balls.

Nate Flateau, Aberdeen, senior, faceoff

Flateau’s abilities at the faceoff spot were a key factor in getting the Eagles’ offense started as they averaged over 14 goals a game.

Michael Carter, Fallston, senior, LSM

Mull called Carter a “very smart and cerebral player for us who was a catalyst for our defense which gave up a mere 6.1 [goals against average].” The senior recorded 21 ground balls and 20 caused turnovers.

Hayden Goscinski, C. Milton Wright, junior, defense

Goscinski was a key piece of the Mustangs’ defense, collecting 116 ground balls this spring.

Adam Shefcheck, Patterson Mill, junior, defense

Shefcheck is a physical player who drew assignments from the top goal scorers in the county. He frequently gave those attack men fits in high-pressure situations, says Huskies coach Ryan Arist.

Liam Whitehead, Havre de Grace, junior, goalie

Whitehead saved 181 shots across 15 games and surrendered 97 goals. His save percentage on the year was 65.1%. His two best games were 22-save outings against powerhouses North Harford and Fallston.

Albert Ancinec, Patterson Mill, senior, goalie

Arist called Ancinec one of the top difference makers and a team MVP for Patterson Mill’s 11-3 team.