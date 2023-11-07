Bel Air volleyball closes out regional semifinal against Poly, 3-1: ‘This is the mountain we were trying to get over’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

This has not been a typical year for the Bel Air Bobcats.

The past few years, the Bobcats (9-6) have stormed through the regional playoffs and into the Class 3A state tournament. This year they have lost five, five-set matches, all of which they had a two-sets-to-one lead in.

Advertisement

Monday evening at Poly, that pedigree served fifth-seeded Bel Air well, as the Bobcats again had a 2-1 set lead over the top-seeded Engineers, but were able to close out the fourth set to advance, 25-17, 25-17, 24-26, 26-24, in the Class 3A North Region II semifinal.

The Bobcats advance to Wednesday’s regional final where they will host Aberdeen. Bel Air has beaten the Eagles twice already this season.

Advertisement

Anna Kane led the Bobcats with 15 kills. Madison Drummond paced the Engineers with 11 kills and three aces.

The win was hard-fought and the Engineers made sure that Bel Air earned everything it got.

“I think this is the mountain we were trying to get over,” Bobcats coach Dave Simon said. “[Poly] stepped up and played a great third set. Every time we hit the ball it seemed like they were there. Kudos to them. We played a lot better in the fourth set.”

The Bobcats were dominant in the first two sets, winning both by identical 25-17 scores. Then, Poly (13-2) showed what it was made of. The Baltimore City champions, who had only lost to Carroll County’s Liberty this season, hung right with Bel Air in the third. Outside hitters Drummond and Arianna Durham were dominant at the net and it seemed like the Engineers defense tightened up over the previous two sets.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Bel Air had the lead late in the third set, but a kill by Durham tied the set at 23. With the set tied, 24-24, Poly got a tip kill from Durham and a ball into the net by the Bobcats to take the set 26-24.

The fourth set looked like a carbon copy of the third, except that Bel Air began finding the holes in the Poly defense. The Bobcats had a five-point lead in the set, but the Engineers again showed they were up to the challenge.

Poly finally caught the Bobcats at 19-19, and the teams again played even until it was 24-24. Then the unlikeliest of things happened.

Simon inserted junior varsity call-up, sophomore Sam Beichler. She promptly served two aces to end the match and advance, 26-24.

Advertisement

“All of our hard work is paying off for us,” Bel Air senior Tia Pegler, who had 28 assists, said. “All of the girls are showing up and working hard in practice. Everyone was so positive and energetic today, and that was great to see.”

Simon knows that, if his team advances to the state quarterfinals this year, it will have its hands full in a tough 3A bracket.

“I think this team has shown, finally, that they can win in a high-stress match,” Simon said. “Hopefully that will help us play a little more freely. When you get to that level, everybody is very good.”