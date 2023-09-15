Bel Air girls volleyball uplifted by return of alumna Sarah Markland to coaching staff: ‘It’s definitely inspiring’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Bel Air volleyball first-year assistant coach Sarah Markland, a 2020 Bel Air graduate, watches the action from the bench during a home match against Aberdeen on Sept. 7. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

She stood with an anxiety-laden conviction, clipboard in hand, beside her fellow Bel Air girls volleyball coaches on the first day of fall tryouts. In front of her was a sea of Bobcat hopefuls, all yearning for a spot on Harford County’s most successful volleyball program over recent years.

That moment stirred nostalgia for Sarah Markland mixed with an existential feeling that she should still be on the other side wearing sneakers and knee pads. It was as recently as 2019 that she had been that player trying out for Bel Air volleyball. She was a key cog in the Bobcats’ state runner-up finish as a junior and their state semifinal run her senior year.

Advertisement

Markland is now back coaching at her alma mater to help continue a run of success she helped forge.

Discourse about a potential homecoming began during Markland’s senior year. Bel Air coach Dave Simon, now in his fourth season, remembers telling her he hoped she would one day come back to take his job. “It came a lot faster than I thought,” Simon joked.

Advertisement

It was Markland’s father, Tim, who instilled her love for volleyball early on. Tim coached at Bel Air from 2008-12, finishing with a 47-43 record in his five years as the Bobcats’ varsity coach. He was named The Baltimore Sun’s Coach of the Year in his last dance. Sarah shagged balls in practice for those teams and watched games attentively from the stands, nurturing an appreciation for the sport.

The habits that accompany being a coach’s daughter became evident throughout her playing career.

Markland captained her JV and later varsity teams. She was a leader amongst dominant groups, helping start a streak of four-straight regional championships and three-straight Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference championships. Markland’s teams never lost to a Harford County school and helped kick off the program’s run of winning 59 of its last 63 conference matches.

“I remember first day of practice my junior year, that state final year [in 2018], we had a goal board,” said Markland, who played varsity as a junior and senior. “Our captain, Erin Kenney, wrote, ‘No. 1: Go to states.’ We all laughed. We were like, ‘Go to states? That’s unheard of for Bel Air.’ ... I think having that strong leadership and our coach pushing us to the best we could be is how we got places. That’s continued over the past couple years at Bel Air.”

Markland dipped her toes into coaching with Intensity Volleyball Club parallel to her two seasons playing at Harford Community College. She transferred to Towson where the senior studies marketing and communications with a pseudo minor in coaching volleyball.

Her consistent character and work ethic have long shined in Simon’s eyes, qualities he believes will continue to make her an impactful coach.

“Coaching in the county was something I always wanted to do,” Markland said. “Follow in my dad’s footsteps and come back to the place where it all started for me. I was in the stands, little me. Now coming back and coaching is a dream.”

Bel Air girls volleyball assistant Sarah Markland, a 2020 Bel Air graduate, stands alongside head coach David Simon during a timeout in a match against Aberdeen on Sept. 7. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Markland reached out to her former coach in May about possibly joining his staff. She reminded him that she was turning 21 years old in June, the threshold age to coach at a high school in Harford County.

Advertisement

The anxiety-laden conviction of day one at tryouts stemmed from her unsureness of how she’d help a formidable program under a coach she greatly admires. Any concerns washed away quickly. She has become far more than another seat on the bench.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“Coming back in here and feeling like a valued piece to this program is really what made me feel the most welcomed,” she said.

The first-year assistant works with both JV and varsity teams. She can frequently be seen helping coordinate drills and lead parts of practices. She’s a younger female voice who can bring a refreshing perspective to the girls on and off the court. She has taken ownership on projects like team goal-setting, their “Dig Pink” campaign or conditioning workouts. “You turn around and something is done,” said Simon, who doesn’t hesitate to delegate decision-making to the youngest staffer.

“When there’s a conversation about a player or position and it’s a close toss-up,” Simon said, “I’ll look to her for advice. I look to all the coaches but Sarah is not afraid to offer her input and so far she’s been spot on with almost everything she has shared so she’s becoming a trusted resource.”

Current Bobcats are feeling Markland’s impact as well.

“It’s definitely inspiring having her here and it pushes you to work harder because she had so much success playing here,” said senior outside hitter Brooke Hopkins. “When I was in middle school, she was in high school here. Soccer was my main sport. I knew I wanted to play volleyball but knew nothing about it so I used to come up and watch her play and all the other players. That’s what kind of pushed me to play volleyball.”

Advertisement

Added senior libero Megan Schindhelm: “She knows how we feel because she experienced this and she was on the exact same team. So she kind of knows exactly what we’re feeling. ... She’s very supportive. If you’re down she’ll bring you up and always pushes you to work hard.”

Markland said Simon always jokes about one day handing off the program to her. She wouldn’t mind that.