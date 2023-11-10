City football fends off Bel Air comeback for 38-26 win; Knights advance to Class 3A state quarterfinals

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Bel Air’s JT Ouandji Nana runs the ball during the 3A playoff matchup between Bel Air High School and Baltimore City College at Bel Air High School in Bel Air, MD, on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Haldan Kirsch/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

When Bel Air senior linebacker Christian Vias intercepted an underthrown ball on Baltimore City College’s opening drive, one Bobcats coach was steely in his response. While players reveled in the early game turnover, this coach marched up the sideline and told his team to not let their opponent get comfortable.

But it was No. 3-seeded City that made life difficult for much of the evening, eventually winning 38-26, and earning a spot in the state quarterfinals.

The Knights showed no reservations in letting quarterback Nicholas Cyrus wind up and take a shot downfield, rarely giving the Bobcats defensive backs a play off. Two weeks ago, Cyrus shattered Maryland’s single-game passing yards record with 667 (previous record was 557) to go with six touchdowns in a win over Poly.

In the win over No. 2 Bel Air, Cyrus threw one touchdown to Jahmari Powell-Wonson and rushed for two more. More than a couple long balls were called back for holding or false start penalties that, at times, hindered the high-octane offense.

City coach Randy Joyner could only laugh after sealing the win thinking about all those penalties.

“I’m not really sure what it was,” Joyner said. “Probably a lack of focus. Once we got ahead, we relaxed a little too much and allowed penalties to come into play.”

They came into play but didn’t totally throw off the game Joyner dubbed a war of attrition.

On the ground, it was Romero Ison who burnt rubber seemingly every time he touched the ball. Blink and he’s halfway up the field. Ison had a long punt return that set up a score and broke loose a 64-yard rushing touchdown that made it 38-12, giving the visitors a sizable cushion.

But City left the door open just a smidge, surrendering two scores between the final seconds of the third quarter and the opening minutes of the fourth — both from JT Ouandji Nana (two of his three on the day). The two scores were split by a KJ Wood goal-line interception.

“After the first half, I felt that our defense could control the game a little bit more,” Joyner said. “It was a matter of us not making mistakes and that’s what it came down to, honestly. We made too many mistakes and kept them in the game. If it wasn’t for that, I think it would’ve been a little easier on us.”

City’s Nicholas Cyrus and Jahmari Powell-Wonson celebrate after a touchdown from Cyrus during the Class 3A playoff matchup at Bel Air on Thursday. (Haldan Kirsch/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

The Knights led by 26 and suddenly let it slip to a 12-point lead with seven minutes to go.

“A fight to the end,” Bel Air coach Eric Siegel said. “Go down three scores and could have easily folded. They kept trying and kept fighting and made it a game to the end. ... It feels like every week is close. We made this one tight but that City team is excellent and they have some very special athletes.”

Penalties that haunted City all evening continued to bite when it mattered most. Most noticeably with a fourth-and-very, very long after compounding flags gave the Bobcats a fighting chance.

A Bel Air turnover on downs in the final four minutes effectively put the game on ice and put a bow on its season. Siegel shared long moments embracing each of his players, particularly his seniors, and letting each of his assistant coaches address the group after the team’s final act.

“Anytime you can have a home playoff game is awesome,” Siegel said. “Anytime you can have two home playoff games, even if one doesn’t go your way, that’s still a great season.”