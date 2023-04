The Aegis 2023 high school boys and girls lacrosse leaders (April 7)

Here are The Aegis’ lacrosse leaders through Thursday, April 6. (Stats are compiled from game reports sent to The Aegis. Coaches are asked to submit results from all games to amaluso@baltsun.com and scohn@baltsun.com).

Havre de Grace's Natalie Burton is the Harford County leader in goals with 28 through five games. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Girls lacrosse

Total goals

Advertisement

Rank, player, school, goals

1. Natalie Burton, Havre de Grace, 28

Advertisement

2. Ava Lopano, Patterson Mill, 25

3. Addison Harmel, Patterson Mill, 21

4. Jordan Strang, Harford Tech, 17

T5. Rylie Madsen, Patterson Mill, 16

T5. Lila Vincenti, Havre de Grace, 16

T5. Kendall Fortune, North Harford, 16

8. Addy Osborn, Havre de Grace, 15

9. Lydia Ward, John Carroll, 14

Advertisement

10. Sadie Atkinson, Harford Tech, 13

11. Lauren Kunes, Harford Tech, 12

T12. Riley Manzo, Bel Air, 11

T12. Paige Feick, Bel Air, 11

T14. Ava Lambros, Fallston, 10

T14. Claire Moffitt, North Harford, 10

Advertisement

T14. Piper McCue, John Carroll, 10

Goals per game average

Rank, player, school, gpg average

1. Natalie Burton, Havre de Grace, 5.6

T2. Ava Lopano, Patterson Mill, 5.0

T2. Ava Lambros, Fallston, 5.0

Advertisement

4. Addison Harmel, Patterson Mill, 4.2

5. Emma Jankowiak, C. Milton Wright, 4.0

6. Shelby Sullivan, C. Milton Wright, 3.5

7. Jordan Strang, Harford Tech, 3.4

T8. Rylie Madsen, Patterson Mill, 3.2

T8. Lila Vincenti, Havre de Grace, 3.2

Advertisement

T10. Katie Roszko, C. Milton Wright, 3.0

T10. Addy Osborn, Havre de Grace, 3.0

12. Kendall Fortune, North Harford, 2.7

13. Sadie Atkinson, Harford Tech, 2.6

T14. Sydney Grafton, Fallston, 2.5

T14. Ayla Galloway, Fallston, 2.5

Advertisement

Total assists

Rank, player, school, assists

1. Claire McMahon, North Harford, 13

2. Sadie Atkinson, Harford Tech, 11

3. Rylie Madsen, Patterson Mill, 10

4. Samantha Chittum, Patterson Mill, 8

Advertisement

5. Natalie Kelly, John Carroll, 7

T6. Riley Crain, Patterson Mill, 6

T6. Grace Marchetti, John Carroll, 6

T8. Caroline Nicholson, North Harford, 5

T8. Maddie Hauff, Bel Air, 5

T10. Lauren Kunes, Harford Tech, 4

Advertisement

T10. Madeline Tunney, Patterson Mill, 4

T10. Ava Lopano, Patterson Mill, 4

T10. Sydney Grafton, Fallston, 4

T10. Brooke Keesey, Bel Air, 4

Harford Tech's Jordan Strang is one of two players in the county, along with Patterson Mill's Ava Lopano, to score eight goals in a game this season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Top performers

8-goal games

Jordan Strang, Harford Tech, March 28 vs. Havre de Grace

Advertisement

Ava Lopano, Patterson Mill, April 4 vs. Rising Sun

7-goal games

Emma Jankowiak, C. Milton Wright, March 21 vs. Westminster

Natalie Burton, Havre de Grace, March 23 vs. Rising Sun

Addison Harmel, Patterson Mill, March 27 vs. Sparrows Point

Ava Lambros, Fallston, March 28 vs. North Harford

Advertisement

6-goal games

Ava Lopano, Patterson Mill, March 27 vs. Sparrows Point

Natalie Burton, Havre de Grace, March 31 vs. Perryville

Natalie Burton, Havre de Grace, April 3 vs. Elkton

5-goal games

Shelby Sullivan, C. Milton Wright, March 28 vs. Bel Air

Advertisement

Addy Osborn, Havre de Tech, March 28 vs. Harford Tech

Sadie Atkinson, Harford Tech, March 30 vs. Elkton

Addison Harmel, Patterson Mill, March 30 vs. Bo Manor

Jordan Strang, Harford Tech, March 30 vs. Elkton

Lila Vincenti, Havre de Grace, March 31 vs. Perryville

Laura Kunes, Harford Tech, April 4 vs. Perry Hall

Advertisement

Kendall Fortune, North Harford, April 6 vs. Leonardtown

Boys lacrosse

Total goals

Rank, player, school, goals

1. Devin Trzeciak, Bel Air, 22

2. Garrett Gladfelter, Havre de Grace, 18

3. Cole Bravo, Havre de Grace, 16

Advertisement

4. Drew Pape, Patterson Mill, 15

5. Fletcher Steinkraus, Patterson Mill, 14

T6. Lucas Hurlburt, Fallston, 12

T6. Quinn McLaughlin, Fallston, 12

T6. Logan Rogers, Havre de Grace, 12

T6. Dylan Foughty, Bel Air, 12

Advertisement

T10. Owen Smith, North Harford, 11

T10. Wyatt Molyneux, Havre de Grace, 11

T10. Grant Smith, Bel Air, 11

T13. RJ Wilhelm, Patterson Mill, 10

T13. Matt Bechtel, Patterson Mill, 10

15. Chase Zellman, Havre de Grace, 9

Advertisement

North Harford's Owen Smith leads Harford County with 3.7 goals through his team's first three games of the season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Goals per game average

Rank, player, school, gpg average

T1. Owen Smith, North Harford, 3.7

T1. Devin Trzeciak, Bel Air, 3.7

T3. Lucas Hurlburt, Fallston, 3.0

T3. Quinn McLaughlin, Fallston, 3.0

Advertisement

T3. Drew Pape, Patterson Mill, 3.0

T3. Garrett Gladfelter, Havre de Grace, 3.0

7. Fletcher Steinkraus, Patterson Mill, 2.8

8. Cole Bravo, Havre de Grace, 2.7

9. Ayden Dykes, Edgewood, 2.3

T10. Gage McKenna, Fallston, 2.0

Advertisement

T10. RJ Wilhelm, Patterson Mill, 2.0

T10. Matt Bechtel, Patterson Mill, 2.0

T10. Logan Rogers, Havre de Grace, 2.0

T10. Dylan Foughty, Bel Air, 2.0

T10. Collin Thompson, John Carroll, 2.0

T10. Tyrone Jones, Edgewood, 2.0

Advertisement

Jacob MacMillian, Fallston, Sophomore (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Total assists

Rank, player, school, assists

1. Jacob MacMillian, Fallston, 14

T2. Wyatt Molyneux, Havre de Grace, 11

T2. Drew Foughty, Bel Air, 11

T4. RJ Wilhelm, Patterson Mill, 6

Advertisement

T4. Jaidyn Woodyard, Edgewood, 6

T6. Quinn McLaughlin, Fallston, 5

T6. Fletcher Steinkraus, Patterson Mill, 5

T6. Drew Pape, Patterson Mill, 5

T6. Cole Bravo, Havre de Grace, 5

T6. Eli Hodgson, Bel Air, 5

Advertisement

Top performers

7-goal games

Devin Trzeciak, Bel Air, April 6 vs. Northeast-AA

6-goal games

Dylan Foughty, Bel Air, March 21 vs. Perry Hall

Owen Smith, North Harford, March 21 vs. Rising Sun

Drew Pape, Patterson Mill, March 24 vs. Sparrows Point

Advertisement

5-goal games

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Garrett Gladfelter, Havre de Grace, March 22 vs. North East

Grant Smith, Bel Air, March 21 vs. Perry Hall

Ayden Dykes, Edgewood, March 24 vs. Joppatowne

Fletcher Steinkraus, Patterson Mill, March 27 vs. Aberdeen

Quinn McLaughlin, Fallston, March 29 vs. Bel Air

Advertisement

Devin Trzeciak, Bel Air, March 31 vs. Rising Sun

Cole Bravo, Havre de Grace, April 1 vs. Sparrows Point