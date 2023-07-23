Harford Tech’s Matayo McGraw named The Aegis 2023 boys outdoor track and field Athlete of the Year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Harford Tech track and field athlete Matayo McGraw won the Class 2A state championship in the triple jump and was second in the high jump. McGraw is The Aegis 2023 boys outdoor track and field Athlete of the Year. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Matayo McGraw wasn’t happy.

Coming off a fourth-place finish in the triple jump at the 2022 state track and field championships, the Harford Tech senior felt he wasn’t living up to his potential early this spring.

“I was kind of upset with myself because I was starting off slow. At the of the season last year, I made it to states, got fourth and PRed with a 43-10. Coming into the season, for the first couple week,s I was stuck at 40s, 41s and 42s.”

But it drove him.

“The weather got warmer and when the weather gets warmer in track, that’s when you start performing a little better. I think also that helped my drive,” he said. “Toward the big meets like divisionals and regionals and states, that’s when I started performing the way I should’ve been all season.”

By the end of the season, McGraw was back to a championship level. He opened the Class 2A state track and field championships finishing second in the high jump, a “surprising” result by his admission.

Two days later, McGraw made the last competition of his high school career something special. In the triple jump, his specialty, McGraw jumped 46-1 3/4 to win the 2A state championship.

Harford Tech’s Matayo McGraw is The Aegis 2023 boys outdoor track and field Athlete of the Year.

Harford Tech's Matayo McGraw is The Aegis 2023 boys outdoor track and field Athlete of the Year.

“Throughout the whole year, since I played three sports — football, basketball and track — as a senior I just wanted to perform to the best of my abilities and accomplish as much as I could in my last high school year. Cause after this, that’s it. You don’t get anything back,” he said. “Going into track knowing I had a good chance, I was positioned good last year in triple jump, coming into this year, I really thought I could get to that triple jump championship.”

But it wasn’t as simple as take the field and winning gold.

“I feel like it was a good amount of work, hard work every day, not missing any practices,” he said. “Trying to go to all Saturday practices, trying to get as much work as I could.”

While the triple jump was his premier event, he also competed in high jump and hurdles and qualified for states in both. He didn’t compete in the 300 hurdles since it was ran the same day as the triple jump. Since the high jump was on a different day, he competed and finished second in the state clearing 6-2.

Throughout the whole year, high jump, it was one of my events, but I didn’t practice high jump as much,” he said. “I’d practice for a couple minutes, see where my mark was at. To come out there and jump the way I did, it did shock me. Thinking about it, I should expect that out of myself.”

McGraw didn’t start competing in track and field until his junior year. He came out for one simple reason: “Friends,” he said. “I wasn’t doing anything during the spring. They all wanted me to try track and I was kind of against it because I thought it was just a whole bunch of running and I really didn’t feel like doing that. But they convinced me and I’m glad they did.

“I never really thought about jumping events. One day during practice during the early weeks of the start of track, everyone would gather around the jumping pit. I found myself over there and trying it out, just to put my foot in it, seeing if I could do it. I just happened to be good at it.”

McGraw says he’s undecided on college but would like to play either track or basketball at the next level. As he departs Harford Tech, he hopes he leaves behind a message for the next group of Cobras on how to follow in his championship footsteps.

“I just want them to see the work I put in, come to practice every day, be serious about the work that I do,” he said. “Obviously we have fun, but when it comes down to doing the drills and working, doing continuous reps, they saw me just doing it and doing it and doing it, and I hope they see that work paid off. Hopefully, they saw that and know that can work with them.”

All-Area first team

Cody Bazemore, Bel Air

Cody Bazemore, Bel Air, junior

He won the UCBAC championship long jump at 20-8 then the 3A North Region title with a personal best of 21-1 1/2, the longest jump of the season in the UCBAC. He also triple-jumped 41-2 1/2 in placing third in the regional meet. He anchored Bel Air’s 4x100 relay to a 44.73 in the Cobra Relays.

Andrew Brown, John Carroll (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Andrew Brown, John Carroll, senior

He broke two long-standing John Carroll school records, running 4:20.01 in the 1,600 and 9:28.88 in the 3,200. Possessing an outstanding finishing kick, he won the 1,600, 3,200, and 800 in the MIAA B Conference Championship meet.

Ryan Cascone, Bel Air (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Ryan Cascone, Bel Air, senior

The UCBAC champion in the 1,600, he led the conference in the 1,600 with a 4:27.87. He was a member of Bel Air’s 4x800 team which won four times in the season and placed third in the state meet.

Meshach Cochran, Havre de Grace

Meshach Cochran, Havre de Grace, senior

The UCBAC champion in the high jump, he won seven out of nine high jump competitions, reaching his best mark of 6-0 three times. He placed second in the 1A East Regional and fourth in the state meet.

Drew Evans, John Carroll, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Drew Evans, John Carroll, senior

One of the Patriots’ most consistent performers. He raised the school record in the discus to 140-9, and the record in the shot put to 48-11. He placed fourth in the Johns Hopkins Black and Blue Invitational and third in the MIAA Championships.

Jack Hynes, Bel Air (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Jack Hynes, Bel Air, senior

He won his second state title, capturing the 400 in 48.66 in class 3A. He also anchored Bel Air’s 4x800 team to 7:57.83, just 2 seconds from the school record. He went undefeated in his first 10 individual races this spring ranging from 800 to 200 meters.

Calvin Karanja, Edgewood (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Calvin Karanja, Edgewood, senior

He ran away from his competitors in the UCBAC 300-meter hurdles, winning by 1 1/2 seconds in 40.11. He was also solid in the 110 hurdles and as a member of the Edgewood 4x100 relay team that bettered 44.0 three times, leading the UCBAC at 43.64.

Tim Kolawole, C. Milton Wright

Tim Kolawole, C.M. Wright, junior

A specialist in the high jump, he won seven meets this season, jumping 6-0 or better in each. His personal best of 6-3 came in winning the 3A North Region meet. He placed sixth in the 3A state meet at 6-0.

Landon Krepps, C. Milton Wright

Landon Krepps, C.M. Wright, sophomore

He was a fresh face in the UCBAC dash finals, winning the 200 in 22.44 and finishing second in the 100 in 11.18. In the 200, he took third in the regional and ninth in the 3A state meet, running 22.41 into a headwind.

Sydney Philips, Perrysville (Courtesy Perryville Athletics)

Sydney Phillips, Perryville, senior

Undefeated in the shot put in all eight meets this spring, he improved his best in seven out of eight meets. In the 1A state meet, he threw his personal best of 49-2 1/4 to repeat as the state champion. His mark ranks second on Perryville’s all-time list for the shot put.

Rocky Ramsland, Perrysville (Courtesy Perryville Athletics)

Rocky Ramsland, Perryville, senior

He was the UCBAC champion in the 100 dash in 11.11, his personal best. A versatile performer, he long jumped 20-8 1/4 to win the 1A East Regional and he placed fourth in the state meet. He also pole-vaulted with a best of 10-6.

Khory Reevey, Harford Tech

Khory Reevey, Harford Tech sophomore

In this, his first year of running the 110 hurdles, he ran 15.54 and placed seventh in the 2A state meet. He also placed seventh in the 300 hurdles at state in 41.39. He led off the 4x200 relay team that placed second in the 2A East regional.

Garrett Saboy, Bel Air (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Garrett Saboy, Bel Air, senior

In the UCBAC Championships, he won the 3,200 in 10:02.46 and finished second in the 1,600 in 4:34.05. Overall, he led the UCBAC in the 3,200 in 9:54.80. He also ran 2:00.1 on his leg of Bel Air’s 4x800 team, which placed third in the state meet in 7:57.83.

Daniel Wilson, Aberdeen (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Daniel Wilson, Aberdeen, senior

A versatile middle-distance runner, he recorded best times of 1:57.12 in the 800 (seventh in the state meet), 49.43 in the 400 and 22.94 in the 200. He led Aberdeen’s 4x400 team that placed second in UCBAC championship in the 4x400 relay.

Patterson Mill's Everett Young poses with a board showing his winning height in the Class 1A pole vault at the MPSSAA state track and field championships Saturday. (Anthony Maluso)

Everett Young, Patterson Mill, senior

He raised the Harford County pole vault record to 14-1 then to 14-4. He won the 1A state title at 14-0. In the UCBAC meet, he won two events, the pole vault and the 110 hurdles.

All-Area second team

Junior Aderomilehin, Harford Tech, junior

Frank Barnett, Edgewood, junior

Robert Bonhoff, Harford Tech, sophomore

Damien Brooks, Joppatowne, junior

Holden Cross, Aberdeen, senior

Leo Dinan, Bel Air, junior

Charles Hammond, Bel Air, junior

Antonio Hernandez, Fallston, senior

Jaylen Irish, Havre de Grace, freshman

Jacob Martin, Edgewood, junior

Ricky McCall, Aberdeen, senior

William Root, John Carroll, sophomore

Jason Smothers, Bel Air, senior

Ty Stifler, Perryville, senior

Alexander Visconti, Bel Air, senior

Troy Wallace Jr., Harford Tech, junior

Alexander Wockenfuss, Harford Tech