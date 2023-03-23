Patterson Mill's Audrey March, left, reached second base safely as the ball got away from Century's Zoey Bronzert during a rundown in the seventh inning. Patterson Mill beat Century 15 to 1 in softball game.

Patterson Mill's Audrey March, left, reached second base safely as the ball got away from Century's Zoey Bronzert during a rundown in the seventh inning. Patterson Mill beat Century 15 to 1 in softball game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Patterson Mill vs. Century in softball | PHOTOS

Patterson Mill beat Century 15 to 1 in softball game on March 22, 2023.

Patterson Mill's Audrey March, left, reached second base safely as the ball got away from Century's Zoey Bronzert during a rundown in the seventh inning. Patterson Mill beat Century 15 to 1 in softball game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Century centerfielder Abigail Mastria was not able to catch a fly ball by Patterson Mill in the sixth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Century's Makayla Bodnar, right, reached first on a wild pitch before Patterson Mill first baseman Ella Laurenius, left, catches the ball in the fifth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Patterson Mill's Savannan Reedy, left, celebrates after tagging out Century's Tori Mackinson, right, in the fifth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Patterson Mill's Savannan Reedy, left, tags out Century's Tori Mackinson, right, in the fifth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Patterson Mill's Savannan Reedy, right, is tagged out by Century third baseman Kayla Malloy, left, trying to stretch a RBI double in the fifth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Patterson Mill's Audrey March pitches against Century in fourth the inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Dirt come out of the glove of Patterson Mill catcher Izzy Hiebler as she catches a pitch against Century in the third inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Patterson Mill's Kenzie Knight, left, avoids tag by Century catcher Emma Zuckerman, right, to score in the second inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Dirt come out of the glove of Patterson Mill catcher Izzy Hiebler as she catches a pitch against Century in the second inning. Patterson Mill beat Century 15 to 1 in softball game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Patterson Mill's Kenzie Knight, right, steals third base as the ball got away from Century's Kayla Malloy, left. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Patterson Mill's Kenzie Knight, left, avoids tag by Century catcher Emma Zuckerman, right, to score. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Century's Kayla Malloy scores against Patterson Mill in the first inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Patterson Mill softball head coach Jeff Horton is pictured during game against Century High School. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Century softball coach Kim Perdue is pictured during game against Patterson Mill. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

