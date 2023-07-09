Westminster senior Hannah Toth named 2023 Carroll County Times girls track and field Athlete of the Year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

After a standout senior season in cross country and track and field, Westminster's Hannah Toth has been named The Baltimore Sun’s 2022-23 high school girls Athlete of the Year. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

One had to wonder what kind of encore Westminster senior distance runner Hannah Toth could produce.

Toth dominated the fall cross country season, winning a Class 3A state championship and establishing herself as the top runner in the Baltimore metro area.

How could she top that performance during track and field season?

Toth claimed two more state titles during the indoor season in the 800 and 1,600 meters. She earned third- and fourth-place finishes at outdoor states to cap a special senior year.

At the county level, Toth won Carroll County championships in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 during indoor season, and backed it up with county titles in the 1,600 and 3,200 in the spring outdoor season.

For her efforts, Toth has been named The Carroll County Times 2022-23 girls track and field Athlete of the Year.

Westminster's Hannah Toth won five county championships and two state championships over both indoor and outdoor track and field season. She is the 2022-23 Carroll County Times girls track and field Athlete of the Year. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Going from a soccer cut entering her freshman year to a novice runner to one of the finest athletes in the state by her senior year, Toth time and again surprised herself. She has grown to always want more from her running career.

“Watching my improvement I was like, ‘OK, I got there,’ and then I was like, ‘OK, I want something a little more,’ and then I would get there again and I’m like, ‘I want a little more.’ It just kind of keeps going and I feel like that kept me motivated going through it,” she said.

A second-place finish in the 1,600 meters at the Class 3A state outdoor championships as a junior provided the liftoff for her senior year. In the summer, a dedicated workout schedule put her into a position to succeed.

After being named The Sun’s 2022 All-Metro girls cross country Runner of the Year, She kept her momentum going into the indoor track season with state titles in the 800 (2:19.03) and the 1,600 (5:04.17) to earn All-Metro first-team honors. Her work in the outdoor track season garnered her All-Metro second-team honors.

Teammate Audrey Houle was by Toth’s side as she blossomed into one of the top runners in the state.

“Hannah definitely started putting in more work during her junior year and I think her confidence took her a long way,” Houle said. “She realized how strong she was and how far she could go with running, and that fueled her throughout.

“She had three really impressive seasons this year. She’s obviously one of the best in the state and it’s been really cool to see how much she has grown.”

Set to study exercise science at Marshall, Hannah Toth, who graduated as an “A” student at Westminster, is looking forward to the challenge of the next level. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Toth’s four-year high school journey displayed hard work, discipline and the will to consistently improve. What did she learn about herself?

“Not every single race is going to be perfect, even if you try to make it perfect beforehand. So, mostly, don’t put too much pressure on one race,” she said. “You get ready — hydrate, eat right and stuff like that — and then there’s always something to take out of every race. Each race has some type of value and purpose to it.”

Set to study exercise science at Marshall, Toth, who graduated as an “A” student at Westminster, is looking forward to the challenge of the next level with plans to run cross country and track at Marshall in Huntington, West Virginia.

“I’m pretty excited to do something a little different because I feel in college you’re running more because you want to be there,” she said. “I think in high school, sometimes runners are just kind of doing it because their parents made them or they’re trying to stay in shape for a different sport. But running in college, everybody wants to be there and everybody kind of has the same goals, so I think it will be a lot more interesting and motivating and energizing.”

All-County first team

Iveren Asom, Liberty, senior

Asom ran on Liberty’s county championship 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams. Individually, she finished second at counties in the long jump and was a state qualifier in the event.

Ryehn Byrnes, Westminster, senior

Byrnes was county runner-up in high jump and pole vault and finished fourth at the 3A state championships in pole vault clearing 10-6.

Nylah Craig, Westminster, junior

Craig ran a personal-best 16.55 seconds to win the county championship in the 100 hurdles. She was also fifth in long jump and ran on two third-place relay teams.

Westminster's Sarah Gassman finished third in the Class 3A pole vault at the state track and field championships. (Anthony Maluso)

Sarah Gassman, Westminster, senior

Gassman was county champion in the 300 hurdles and the pole vault. She was unbeaten in the pole vault heading into the 3A state championships where she finished third. Her best clearance was 12-9.

Century's Alayna Gifford comes to the finish to win the girls 800 meter run during the Carroll County Track and Field Championships at Manchester Valley High School on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Alayna Gifford, Century, senior

Gifford was the only Carroll County athlete to beat Toth in a county championship this season as she won the county 800 title. She was fourth in the event at states. She also ran on Century’s county championship and state runner-up 4x800 team.

Bethany Kleiner, Manchester Valley, sophomore

Kleiner was jumping her best at the end of the season, highlighted by a county championship in triple jump. Her best mark came at the 3A East Regional where she jumped 31-6 1/2 and finished fifth.

Adeline Kraics, Francis Scott Key, junior

Kraics won the 1A state championship in discus with a throw of 119-6. She was third in the event at the county championships, but won the county title and was state runner-up in the shot put throwing 36-6.

Century's Bella Mastria, right, leads teammate Natalie Mason and Westminster's Norina Owusu to the finish of the girls' 200-meter dash during the Carroll County track and field championships at Manchester Valley on May 11. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Bella Mastria, Century, senior

The 2022 All-County girls track and field Athlete of the Year had another phenomenal season.

The 2022 All-County girls track and field Athlete of the Year had another phenomenal season. Mastria won four outdoor county championships, winning the 100, 200, 400 and long jump. The returning state champion finished second this year in the long jump at states.

Francis Scott Key's Ashleigh Porter makes a jump on her way to winning the girls high jump event during the Carroll County Track and Field Championships at Manchester Valley High School on May 11. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Ashleigh Porter, Francis Scott Key, junior

Porter added to her collection of gold medals during her junior year, winning indoor and outdoor 1A high jump state championships. She cleared a personal-best 5-4 to win outdoor states. She also won both state titles as a sophomore.

Westminster's Emma Reaves finished second in the Class 3A discus at the MPSSAA state track and field championships. (Anthony Maluso)

Emma Reaves, Westminster, junior

Reaves won 3A East Region titles in shot put and discus and was state runner-up in discus after throwing a personal-best 131-7. She was county runner-up in both events.

Naomi Whitlow, Winters Mill, senior

Whitlow won the county championship in the discus with a personal-best throw of 113-9. She was 2A West Region champion in discus and shot put and was fifth at states in both events.