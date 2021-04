Loyola's goalkeeper Jack Webb (2) embraces McDonogh's goalkeeper Anthony Wilson (13) after the game. McDonogh boy's lacrosse travels to Loyola Blakefield to finish a lacrosse game that was previously postponed after a student was seriously injured. The McDonogh Eagles won the game, 13-8, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)