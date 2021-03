St. Frances' Sean Mosely pulls down a rebound during the Panthers' 57-48 win over St. Maria Goretti. Mosley scored 21 points in the win, passing St. Frances assistant Mark Karcher as the school's all-time leading scorer. Mosley (2,786 points) moved into third place on the state's all-time scoring list ahead of Karcher and behind former Cardinal Gibbons star Quintin Dailey (2,844) and ex-Goretti guard Rodney Monroe (3,047). (Sun photo by Lloyd Fox)