Baltimore-area high school wrestlers to watch in 2018-19

Cooper Flynn, McDonogh

113 pounds, sophomore

A 2018 All-Metro first-team selection from Tennessee, Flynn wrestled his best at the right time last season and avenged a loss against Wil Guida of St. Paul’s to win the Maryland Independent Schools tournament and beat him again in the National Preps semifinals. Ranked No. 16 in the country by FloWrestling, he placed second at National Preps to finish 32-8 and won the freshman national championships at the National High School Coaches Association national tournament in March.

Justin Henry, Mount Saint Joseph

182 pounds, senior

A fractured knee slowed Henry down at the National Preps tournament last season, but he returns after winning Mount Mat Madness, War on the Shore, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association and MIS tournaments a year ago. He owns a career record of 109-26 and is a three-time National Preps honoree.

Garrett Kappes, McDonogh

220 pounds, junior

Kappes edged Mount Saint Joseph’s Justin Henry for the first time in eight meetings at National Preps last season en route to placing fifth, and he continued his breakthrough in the offseason by placing eighth in Junior Greco-Roman and seventh in Junior Freestyle at the national championships. He enters the season ranked seventh in the country by FloWrestling.

Jason Kraisser, Centennial

152 pounds, senior

A three-time All-Metro first-team selection and last year’s Baltimore Sun Wrestler of the Year, Kraisser could become the eighth Maryland public school wrestler to win four state titles. He went 39-0 with 34 pins last season and is 119-4 over his first three varsity campaigns.

Kurt McHenry, St. Paul’s

120 pounds, senior

Perhaps the best pound-for-pound wrestler in the Baltimore region, McHenry has dominated state competition over his career and has won the Beast of the East, MIAA and MIS tournaments the past two years. The Michigan commit is ranked No. 2 in the country by FloWrestling and is a two-time United World Wrestling freestyle cadet national champion.

Jack Parr, St. Paul’s

182 pounds, senior

Parr, a former sophomore national champion and junior runner-up at the NHSCA national tournament, is among the most accomplished returning wrestlers in the Baltimore region. The 2018 All-Metro first-team selection has a career record of 115-25 and will look to defend his MIAA and MIS tournament titles.

Jorden Pryor, Dunbar

285 pounds, senior

Pryor is already the first Baltimore City wrestler to win two state titles and he still has a year to go. The Maryland commit returns after going undefeated last season, and he enters the campaign ranked No. 17 in the country by FloWrestling. He is 112-5 in his career and is coming off a fourth-place finish at the Super 32 Challenge in North Carolina in October.

Phil Smith, Owings Mills

138 pounds, junior

Smith took a big leap last season and finished a perfect 45-0 to sweep the postseason titles in his first season with the Eagles. He owns a career record of 88-1 and reached the Round of 16 at the sophomore national championships at the NHSCA national tournament in March.

Connor Strong, Mount Saint Joseph

145 pounds, junior

A returning All-Metro first-team selection, Strong went 38-10 with 22 pins last season and won the War on the Shore and MIS tournaments. He also placed second at Mount Mat Madness and sixth at National Preps and is 60-21 over his first two varsity seasons.

P.J. Truntich, Archbishop Spalding

126 pounds, senior

Truntich, an All-Metro second-team selection last season, has been one of the most consistent grapplers over his career and returns after winning the MIS tournament and placing second at the MIAA tournament. He also reached the semifinals of the National Preps tournament before placing sixth.

Others to watch

Sam Alsheimer, Glenelg

Josh Aybar, Loyola Blakefield

Chris Barnabae, Mount Saint Joseph

Sean Billups, Atholton

Dylan Blau, St. Paul’s

Rich Couch, Archbishop Spalding

Travis Crawford, South Carroll

Alex DuFour, Owings Mills

Seth Fillers, Mount Saint Joseph

Garrett Fisk, Archbishop Spalding

Wil Guida, St. Paul’s

Max Hammond, St. Paul’s

Will Henrickson, River Hill

Jalen Jones, Dunbar

Ray Kable, McDonogh

Ike Kalu, Western Tech

Jimmy Kells, Hereford

Alex LaVeck, McDonogh

Ka’Ron Lewis, South River

Brent Lorin, Bel Air

Roell Ngounou, Owings Mills

Nick Paolucci, Archbishop Spalding

Zach Phillips, Mount Saint Joseph

Nathan Porter, Mount Saint Joseph

Isaac Righter, Mount Saint Joseph

James Riveira, C. Milton Wright

Tyler Savage, Archbishop Spalding

Dominic Solis, McDonogh

Elijah Solomon, Franklin

Shawn Strand, Loyola Blakefield

Jared Thomas, Glenelg

Harrison Trahan, McDonogh

Ryan Wagener, Eastern Tech

Nasir Wilkinson, St. Paul’s

Jack Wimmer, McDonogh