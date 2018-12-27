2018 All-Metro girls volleyball first and second team

First team

Mary Grace Goyena

Mount de Sales, outside hitter, sophomore

» Provided most of the power on offense for the IAAM A Conference champion and second-ranked Sailors

» Finished the year with 322 kills

» Pitched in with 139 digs

» Also had 51 aces

Mackenzie Meehan

Arundel, middle hitter, senior

» Led the Arundel offense with 235 kills

» Contributed 43 services aces and 110 digs on defense

» Led the No. 7 Wildcats to the Anne Arundel County title

» Will attend Radford next season, and play volleyball

Chidinma Onukwugha

Mount de Sales, middle blocker, sophomore

» An all-around leader who led the No. 2 Sailors to the IAAM A Conference title

» Team leader with a .384 hitting percentage

» Was second on team with 200 kills

» Contributed 42 blocks and 28 aces

Elise Park

Atholton, libero, senior

» Captained the defense for the top-ranked Class 3A State champion Raiders

» Led the team with 189 digs

» Amassed a 2.12 serve-receive average with 265 receptions

» Also had 28 service aces for the state champion Raiders

Olivia Simon

Bel Air, setter, junior

» Led the No. 6 Bobcats to an improbable berth in the Class 3A state title game

» Had 520 assists and served at a 95 percent rate to lead the Bel Air offense

» Contributed 91 digs and 31 blocks for the season

» Had 21 assists and nine digs as Bel Air upset Huntington in five sets in the state semifinals

Makena Smith

Broadneck, setter, sophomore

» Was the engine that powered Broadneck’s high-powered offense

» Contributed 517 assists for the season

» Provided a steady presence at the service line with 30 aces

» Also a force at the net for the 10th-ranked Bruins with 86 kills and 26 blocks

Samanta Tarabella

South River, outside hitter, senior

» Provided most of the offense for the fifth-ranked state semifinalist Seahawks

» Had 246 kills, and average of 4.4 per set, for regional champion South River

» An all-around player, she contributed 242 digs and 21 blocks

» Had a great match against eventual champion Northwest of Montgomery County in the semifinals, contributing 15 kills and six digs

Jilienne Widener

Westminster, outside hitter, junior

» Member of the All-Metro team for the third straight year

» Compiled 327 kills and a .414 hitting percentage to lead the third-ranked Owls

» Chipped in with 134 digs and 23 blocks on defense

» Led Westminster to the Class 3A state semifinals

Second team

Olivia Adams, Catholic, outside hitter, senior

London Fuller, Poly, setter, senior

Lydia Leiner, Liberty, outside hitter, senior

Maggie May, Hereford, outside hitter, senior

Maddie Myers, Glenelg, outside hitter/defensive specialist, junior

Claire Neff, Maryvale, middle hitter, junior

Abbey Snyder, St. Paul’s, setter, junior

Kayla Vaeth, Winters Mill, libero, senior