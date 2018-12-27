2018 All-Metro girls volleyball Coach of the Year: Elizabeth McCourt, Bel Air

To say that the 2018 season has been magical for McCourt and the Bel Air girls volleyball team might be an understatement.

After being promoted to the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference’s upper division before the season, McCourt led the Bobcats to an 18-3 record and an appearance in the school’s first state title game. Although the Bobcats lost to Atholton in the state final, the feat earned McCourt The Baltimore Sun’s Coach of the Year honor.

“I was blessed with a great group of girls, many of whom were leaders both on and off the court,” McCourt said. “We had high hopes from the beginning of the season, and we just continued to get better.”

McCourt and the Bobcats’ finest moment came in the state semifinal against Huntingtown in College Park. Bel Air found itself down two sets to none, but the team rallied to win the next three sets, 25-17, 27-25 and 15-13, to advance.

“I told them [in the huddle after the second set] to do it for your ‘August’ selves,” McCourt said. “We practiced and played so hard to get to this moment, and I wanted them to enjoy the moment, but I wanted them to leave it all out there on the court, and they certainly did.”

McCourt is proud of what her team did, but she doesn’t want it to end here.

“We lost four seniors, but we are still relatively young,” she said. “Let’s see if we can take the next step next year.”