McDonogh's Blair Pearre named in second wave of Under Armour lacrosse All-American selections

McDonogh girls lacrosse standout Blair Pearre was the only area player named in the second wave of seniors selected to play in the boys and girls Under Armour All-America Lacrosse Showcase games on June 29.

Pearre joins teammate Emma Schettig and Glenelg Country’s Shaylan Ahearn, who were both selected in the first wave. An All-Metro first-team midfielder, Pearre has committed to Towson. No area boys have yet to be selected in the first two waves.

The games will be played at Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood Field with the girls game set for 5:30 p.m. and the boys game to follow at 8.

Each game will consist of two rosters of 22 players (North vs. South) and the participants for both will be announced in four waves of 11 players through the end of May.

