Five Baltmore-area players named in third wave of Under Armour lacrosse All-Americans

Five area high school senior lacrosse players were named in the third wave of Under Armour All-Americans announced Tuesday.

Calvert Hall standouts Grant Mitchell and Jack Sawyer were among the boys selected.

Glenelg Country’s Kate Sites, St. Paul’s Shelton Sawers and Roland Park’s Amber Bustard were girls chosen to play in the 14th annual Under Armour All-America Lacrosse games June 29 at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field.

The girls will play at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys at 8.

Each game will consist of two rosters of 22 players (North vs. South) and the participants for both will be announced in four waves of 11 players through the end of May.

Browse photos of spring sports in the Baltimore area during the 2019 varsity season.

glenn.graham@baltsun.com

twitter.com/GlennGrahamSun