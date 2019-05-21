Five more Baltimore-area players named in final wave of Under Armour lacrosse All-Americans

Five more area senior lacrosse players were named in the fourth and final wave of Under Armour All-Americans announced Tuesday.

McDonogh midfielder Julia Dorsey, Roland Park midfielder Kiki Shaw, Glenelg defender Emily Nalls and Marriotts Ridge attack Victoria Hensh were chosen for the girls game, while St. Mary’s defenseman BJ Burlace was selected for the boys game.

The 14th annual Under Armour All-America Lacrosse games will take place on June 29 at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field. The girls will play at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys at 8.

The 44 boys and 44 girls selected to play in the showcase games will be divided into North and South teams on Thursday.

Burlace joins Calvert Hall standouts Jack Sawyer and Grant Mitchell as the three boys from the area selected to play.

The final four girls selected join McDonogh’s Emma Schettig and Blair Pearre; Glenelg Country’s Kate Sites and Shaylan Ahearn; St. Paul’s Shelton Sawers; and Roland Park’s Amber Bustard.

