Two local lacrosse players in Under Armour's first wave of announcements for summer All-America showcases

Under Armour, in conjunction with Corrigan Sports Enterprises and Inside Lacrosse, announced the first wave of seniors who have been selected to compete in the boys and girls UA All-America Senior Showcase games. They will be played June 29 at Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood Field.

The girls game is set for 5:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow at 8.

Shaylan Ahearn (Glenelg Country) and Emma Schettig (McDonogh) have been invited to play in the girls game, while no area boys were selected in the first wave.

Each game will consist of two rosters of 22 players (North vs. South) and the participants for both will be announced in four waves of 11 players through the end of May.

More lacrosse: Quint Kessenich’s Goalie Camp, which is for boys and girls ages 9 through 18, will take place at Boys’ Latin School on June 2-5 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. each day. For more information, contact Bob Shriver at 410-377-5192, ext. 1169 or bshriver@boyslatinmd.com.

