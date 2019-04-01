Calvert Hall, Loyola Blakefield primed for 100th Turkey Bowl

In April, the sports talk at Calvert Hall and Loyola Blakefield is typically centered around the promising lacrosse season.

But Monday afternoon was different. It’s never too early to talk Turkey Bowl when one of the most storied high school football rivalries gets set to play its 100th game on Thanksgiving Day.

The schools held a joint news conference at ad agency Planit in Baltimore to prime for the biggest game of the special series, revealing the logo along with other plans for the Turkey Bowl, which is set for 10 a.m. Nov. 28 at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium. Calvert Hall has won five straight and nine of the past 10 meetings, but Loyola leads the overall series, 49-42-8.

The team’s coaches, players, school administrators, team mascots and dignitaries were all on hand to promote the historic event.

Left to right, Calvert Hall current coach Donald Davis, Calvert Hall former coach Augie Miceli, Loyola Blakefield former coach Joe Brune and current Loyola Blakefield coach Anthony Zehyoue.

“It’s so much more than just a game, it’s about a proud tradition we honor each and every year,” Loyola Blakefield school president Anthony Day said. “Really, when you get right down to it, the 100th Turkey Bowl and the games that have been played is all about family. Families in red, families in blue and some families who find themselves somewhere in between. It’s all about enjoying the day, it’s all about enjoying one another’s company and this wonderful rivalry.”

The schools have memorabilia and apparel available to commemorate the big game; a book is set to be released in late summer that details the history of the rivalry; and the schools will unite for the 100th Turkey Bowl Game Celebration, set for 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 11 at Martin’s Valley Mansion in Cockeysville.

Calvert Hall junior Cole Herbert, a standout wide receiver who caught three touchdown passes in helping the Cardinals claim a 40-7 win in last year’s game, feels fortunate to be a part of the historic game.

“There’s always a lot of excitement from both sides of the ball and the magnitude of this game will be so much bigger than any other Turkey Bowl,” he said. “It’s definitely special and I’m thankful to have the opportunity to play in it and we’re going to do right by the alumni with winning the game.”

Loyola coach Anthony Zehyoue, who will be entering his third season as head coach and fifth with the program, appreciated the magnitude of the rivalry. On Monday, he said game film is already being looked at as the Dons try to end the five-game skid.

“This is a wonderful way to celebrate high school football,” he said. “These kids work extremely hard and one of the things I’m most proud about being part of the game is just that — celebrating their accomplishments on and off the field.”

The first Turkey Bowl took place in 1920 with Calvert Hall claiming a 9-3 victory.

