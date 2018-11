Thursday’s boys and girls Class 2A state soccer championships games set for Loyola’s Ridley Athletic Complex have been postponed due to the inclement weather.

The girls game between No. 2 River Hill and Walkersville is now set for 3:30 p.m. Friday, while the boys game, featuring No. 1 River Hill and Oakdale, has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.

CAPTION City and Poly players discuss the upcoming 130th edition of their football rivalry game. (Katherine Dunn, Baltimore Sun video) City and Poly players discuss the upcoming 130th edition of their football rivalry game. (Katherine Dunn, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION John Peterson, Loyola Blakefield soccer player, talks about defeating Archbishop Curley in overtime during the semifinal game. (Glenn Graham, Baltimore Sun video) John Peterson, Loyola Blakefield soccer player, talks about defeating Archbishop Curley in overtime during the semifinal game. (Glenn Graham, Baltimore Sun video)

glenn.graham@baltsun.com

twitter.com/GlennGrahamSun