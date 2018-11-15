St. Frances hoops star Rajeir Jones commits to Chicago State

St. Frances senior guard Rajeir Jones has made a commitment to play basketball at Chicago State.
Set to become a three-year starter, Jones averaged 10 points, four rebounds and two assists per game last season for the No. 1 Panthers.
In addition to his balanced numbers, he brings strong defense and leadership to the floor. Last season, the Panthers (36-7) had the best regular season record in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League, winning the tournament title in the latter.
Chicago State competes in the Western Athletic Conference.