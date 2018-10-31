Sparrows Point soccer star Julie Lynch invited to play in All-American Game

Sparrows Point soccer standout Julie Lynch, last year’s All-Metro Player of the Year, has been selected to play in the sixth annual High School Girls Soccer All-American Game, set for Dec. 1 in Orlando, Florida.
The senior midfielder is one of 20 players selected to play for the East squad.
A four-year starter, Lynch has 12 goals and nine assists as the No. 4 Pointers (12-0) challenge for their sixth straight Class 1A state championship.
In addition to winning state championship each season she has played, the Pointers also won their third Baltimore County title in four years last week — claiming a 1-0 overtime win over No. 9 Perry Hall.
For her career, Lynch has 63 goals and 48 assists.
Sparrows Point opens its state title defense Friday, when it hosts Loch Raven in 1A North play.