2019 All-Metro softball first and second teams

First team
Campbell Kline
Severna Park, senior, shortstop
» Kline departs No. 8 Severna Park (16-5) with a career .634 batting average, 111 singles, 30 doubles, 16 triples, 22 home runs, 104 RBIs, 64 stolen bases (only caught four times) and 65 innings pitched with a 2.26 ERA and 81 strikeouts. Her 179 career hits are an MPSSAA state record, awaiting certification
»The Maryland commit compiled a .661 batting average with 24 RBIs and 37 hits, walking 17 times and striking out once for an on-base percentage of .737 while also stealing 22 bases
» In 21 starts, the All-Anne Arundel County selection fielded 353 balls with 30 putouts, 50 assists and only two errors
» She pitched 8 1/3 innings in relief with a perfect 0.00 ERA and five strikeouts, allowing three walks for a 1.32 WHIP and .216 batting average against
Paige Eakes
Howard, junior, catcher
» Eakes piloted the No. 5 Lions (18-6) to the Class 4A North Region final, collecting two hits and a run in the loss
» The All-Howard County selection drove in a team-high 28 runs and tied for the most doubles among her teammates (eight), with a .500 batting average
» She had 102 putouts with just three errors
» It was rare to see anyone else behind the plate, as Eakes caught all but three games
Jessica Leatherwood
Towson, senior, pitcher
» Maintained a 1.71 ERA with a 9-3 record to help the No. 11 Generals (16-3) reach the 3A North Region final
» In 77 2/3 innings over 15 games (12 starts), she had 96 strikeouts and allowed 79 hits
» Pitched a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in leading Towson to its first Baltimore County championship crown since 1993
» Committed to play at Notre Dame of Maryland next fall
Emma Lach
McDonogh, sophomore, second baseman
» Proved invaluable in elevating the No. 3 Eagles (14-4) to the IAAM A Conference semifinal for the second year in a row by finishing the spring with a .645 batting average and .676 on-base percentage
» Had 40 hits, 29 runs, 21 RBIs and three home runs
» In 36 fielding attempts, Lach committed only two errors
» She scored the only run in the IAAM A final last spring
Taylor Liguori
Hammond, senior, shortstop
» The All-Howard County pick led the No.14 Golden Bears (16-5) with 34 RBIs and 39 runs, as well as 46 hits in 66 at-bats
» Had a 1.333 slugging percentage and 2.089 on-base plus slugging
» Hit for .697, including 16 doubles, eight home runs and a triple while walking 16 times (many intentional)
» Made one error in 69 chances
» Longtime coach Russell Kovach compared her with 2015 All-Metro selection Caroline Weimer, who set multiple school records at C. Milton Wright
Angela Sena
Archbishop Spalding, senior, catcher
» Closed her career by scoring the final run of the No. 1 Cavaliers’ victory in the IAAM A Conference final
» The three-time All-IAAM A Conference pick was a clutch hitter, hitting a walk-off home run against No. 2 Chesapeake-AA in the squads’ regular-season meeting
» Had 12 RBIs with three home runs, as well as a team-high nine walks
» The repeat All-Metro first-team member registered a .978 fielding percentage with five runners caught stealing
Allie Cluster
Mount de Sales, senior, catcher
» Along with her .521 batting average, she led the IAAM A semifinalist Sailors (12-7) with 23 RBIs and six home runs, finishing second in hits (37) and third in doubles (eight)
» Hit a game-tying homer against No. 3 McDonogh and a walk-off double against No. 1 Spalding
» The All-IAAM A Conference selection had just two passed balls and allowed just six stolen bases on 28 tries
» Provided invaluable leadership to a Sailors pitching staff split between a four-year senior starter and a freshman
Kassidy Johnson
Manchester Valley, junior, shortstop
» Led Carroll County in batting average (.690), hits (48), doubles (16) and tied for most home runs (eight)
» Her 35 RBIs, second-most in Carroll County, drove the No. 15 Mavericks (15-6) to an unbeaten conference record (12-0), a county championship crown and an appearance in the 3A West Region final
» Her grand slam led Man Valley to its first Carroll County Athletic League Crown since 2016; she also had three doubles and six RBIs against South Carroll
» Named Carroll County Times Softball Player of the Year
Abigail Heagy
Eastern Tech, senior, first baseman
» Last spring’s All-Metro second-team member joins the first team after guiding the No. 12 Mavericks (16-3) to the 2A state semifinal
» Led the team in RBIs (47), triples (three), home runs (eight) – three categories in which she tallied at least half of her career stats this season – and slugging percentage (1.2295)
» Set all-time program records in home runs (15), doubles (27) and extra-base hits (50); ranks fourth all-time in RBIs (99), fifth in triples (5) and seventh in hits (88)
» Hit two home runs and a double for five RBIs against Hereford as well as two home runs and a triple against Franklin
Emma Ritter
John Carroll, junior, center fielder
» The three-year varsity starter and captain commanded the outfield, responsible for 29 putouts – including two at home plate – and several diving catches
» With a .726 batting average and .757 on-base percentage, the Virginia Tech commit piled up 30 runs, 23 RBIs, 10 doubles, five triples and four home runs
» The three-time All-Metro pick stole 20 bases and was caught only once
» All-IAAM A Conference and All-Harford County selection
Wynter Radcliffe
Glen Burnie, sophomore, pitcher
» In her first full varsity season, started on the mound every game and compiled a 19-4 record, 1.35 ERA and 147 strikeouts
» The All-Anne Arundel County first-team selection became a centerpiece for Glen Burnie in the postseason, collecting nine strikeouts in the 4A East Region final and 13 in the state semifinal
» Made sure her team made it to its first 4A state final since 2013 by driving in all three of the Gophers’ runs in the state semifinal, two off a home run (of which she had five in the season)
» Coach Dave Sauble admired how much maturity Radcliffe gained, turning her into a leader on an upperclassmen-laden squad
Second team
Olivia Adams, Catholic, senior, center fielder
Kearstyn Chapman, McDonogh, junior, pitcher
Julia Harrison, Broadneck, junior, utility
Jenna Isaacson, Dulaney, senior, shortstop
Allison Keen, Pallotti, freshman, shortstop
Brooke McCormick, Glen Burnie, senior, catcher
Kat Perea, Bel Air, senior, pitcher
Dakota Pitts, Patterson Mill, sophomore, pitcher
Tristyn Stewart, Chesapeake-AA, sophomore, catcher
Kristin Toland, Eastern Tech, sophomore, third baseman
Delanie Vintz, River Hill, senior, third baseman
Caroline Wasko, Archbishop Spalding, senior, infielder