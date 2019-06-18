2019 All-Metro softball first and second teams

First team

Campbell Kline

Severna Park, senior, shortstop

» Kline departs No. 8 Severna Park (16-5) with a career .634 batting average, 111 singles, 30 doubles, 16 triples, 22 home runs, 104 RBIs, 64 stolen bases (only caught four times) and 65 innings pitched with a 2.26 ERA and 81 strikeouts. Her 179 career hits are an MPSSAA state record, awaiting certification

»The Maryland commit compiled a .661 batting average with 24 RBIs and 37 hits, walking 17 times and striking out once for an on-base percentage of .737 while also stealing 22 bases

» In 21 starts, the All-Anne Arundel County selection fielded 353 balls with 30 putouts, 50 assists and only two errors

» She pitched 8 1/3 innings in relief with a perfect 0.00 ERA and five strikeouts, allowing three walks for a 1.32 WHIP and .216 batting average against

Paige Eakes

Howard, junior, catcher

» Eakes piloted the No. 5 Lions (18-6) to the Class 4A North Region final, collecting two hits and a run in the loss

» The All-Howard County selection drove in a team-high 28 runs and tied for the most doubles among her teammates (eight), with a .500 batting average

» She had 102 putouts with just three errors

» It was rare to see anyone else behind the plate, as Eakes caught all but three games

Jessica Leatherwood

Towson, senior, pitcher

» Maintained a 1.71 ERA with a 9-3 record to help the No. 11 Generals (16-3) reach the 3A North Region final

» In 77 2/3 innings over 15 games (12 starts), she had 96 strikeouts and allowed 79 hits

» Pitched a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in leading Towson to its first Baltimore County championship crown since 1993

» Committed to play at Notre Dame of Maryland next fall

Emma Lach

McDonogh, sophomore, second baseman

» Proved invaluable in elevating the No. 3 Eagles (14-4) to the IAAM A Conference semifinal for the second year in a row by finishing the spring with a .645 batting average and .676 on-base percentage

» Had 40 hits, 29 runs, 21 RBIs and three home runs

» In 36 fielding attempts, Lach committed only two errors

» She scored the only run in the IAAM A final last spring

Taylor Liguori

Hammond, senior, shortstop

» The All-Howard County pick led the No.14 Golden Bears (16-5) with 34 RBIs and 39 runs, as well as 46 hits in 66 at-bats

» Had a 1.333 slugging percentage and 2.089 on-base plus slugging

» Hit for .697, including 16 doubles, eight home runs and a triple while walking 16 times (many intentional)

» Made one error in 69 chances

» Longtime coach Russell Kovach compared her with 2015 All-Metro selection Caroline Weimer, who set multiple school records at C. Milton Wright

Angela Sena

Archbishop Spalding, senior, catcher

» Closed her career by scoring the final run of the No. 1 Cavaliers’ victory in the IAAM A Conference final

» The three-time All-IAAM A Conference pick was a clutch hitter, hitting a walk-off home run against No. 2 Chesapeake-AA in the squads’ regular-season meeting

» Had 12 RBIs with three home runs, as well as a team-high nine walks

» The repeat All-Metro first-team member registered a .978 fielding percentage with five runners caught stealing

Allie Cluster

Mount de Sales, senior, catcher

» Along with her .521 batting average, she led the IAAM A semifinalist Sailors (12-7) with 23 RBIs and six home runs, finishing second in hits (37) and third in doubles (eight)

» Hit a game-tying homer against No. 3 McDonogh and a walk-off double against No. 1 Spalding

» The All-IAAM A Conference selection had just two passed balls and allowed just six stolen bases on 28 tries

» Provided invaluable leadership to a Sailors pitching staff split between a four-year senior starter and a freshman

Kassidy Johnson

Manchester Valley, junior, shortstop

» Led Carroll County in batting average (.690), hits (48), doubles (16) and tied for most home runs (eight)

» Her 35 RBIs, second-most in Carroll County, drove the No. 15 Mavericks (15-6) to an unbeaten conference record (12-0), a county championship crown and an appearance in the 3A West Region final

» Her grand slam led Man Valley to its first Carroll County Athletic League Crown since 2016; she also had three doubles and six RBIs against South Carroll

» Named Carroll County Times Softball Player of the Year

Abigail Heagy

Eastern Tech, senior, first baseman

» Last spring’s All-Metro second-team member joins the first team after guiding the No. 12 Mavericks (16-3) to the 2A state semifinal

» Led the team in RBIs (47), triples (three), home runs (eight) – three categories in which she tallied at least half of her career stats this season – and slugging percentage (1.2295)

» Set all-time program records in home runs (15), doubles (27) and extra-base hits (50); ranks fourth all-time in RBIs (99), fifth in triples (5) and seventh in hits (88)

» Hit two home runs and a double for five RBIs against Hereford as well as two home runs and a triple against Franklin

Emma Ritter

John Carroll, junior, center fielder

» The three-year varsity starter and captain commanded the outfield, responsible for 29 putouts – including two at home plate – and several diving catches

» With a .726 batting average and .757 on-base percentage, the Virginia Tech commit piled up 30 runs, 23 RBIs, 10 doubles, five triples and four home runs

» The three-time All-Metro pick stole 20 bases and was caught only once

» All-IAAM A Conference and All-Harford County selection

Wynter Radcliffe

Glen Burnie, sophomore, pitcher

» In her first full varsity season, started on the mound every game and compiled a 19-4 record, 1.35 ERA and 147 strikeouts

» The All-Anne Arundel County first-team selection became a centerpiece for Glen Burnie in the postseason, collecting nine strikeouts in the 4A East Region final and 13 in the state semifinal

» Made sure her team made it to its first 4A state final since 2013 by driving in all three of the Gophers’ runs in the state semifinal, two off a home run (of which she had five in the season)