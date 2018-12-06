Local junior soccer stars earn national acclaim

Three area soccer standouts — McDonogh’s Mason Christian and Calvert Hall’s Ben Bender, and McDonogh’s Lilly McCarthy — were recently named to the 2018 Allstate All-America Team, a new program that recognizes the nation’s top junior soccer stars.
In collaboration with MaxPreps, Allstate evaluated nearly 800,000 players across the country to identify the finest among the junior class. An elite group of 75 boys and 75 girls were awarded the “Allstate All-American” title.
Christian, a forward, finished with 11 goals and six assists to help the No. 1 Eagles win a second straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference crown.
Bender, a midfielder, ended the season with 10 goals and four assists for the Cardinals.
McCarthy, also a midfielder, finished with 15 goals and 17 assists as the Eagles won a second straight Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference crown.