The weekend snow closed most schools on Monday, canceling or postponing the majority of athletic events.

With schools closed in Baltimore, Carroll, Howard and Anne Arundel counties, along with Baltimore City, all after-schools activities have been postponed. Harford County is working with a two-hour delay, so any contests featuring two Harford County schools remain on as scheduled at this time.

Check with schools for further information concerning makeup dates on any games or matches set to be rescheduled.

CAPTION St. Frances Academy football players commit to Division I football colleges and take part in signing day at the high school. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) St. Frances Academy football players commit to Division I football colleges and take part in signing day at the high school. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION City and Poly players discuss the upcoming 130th edition of their football rivalry game. (Katherine Dunn, Baltimore Sun video) City and Poly players discuss the upcoming 130th edition of their football rivalry game. (Katherine Dunn, Baltimore Sun video)

glenn.graham@baltsun.com

twitter.com/GlennGrahamSun