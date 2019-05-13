Sports High School Sports

Varsity roundup (May 13): City boys lacrosse beats Poly to advance to 3A South title game

Privacy Policy

Boys lacrosse

City 9, Poly 7: City beat its Baltimore City rival for a third time this season, getting four goals from D’Andre Chaney in a victory that sent the Knights to the Class 3A South title game.

With Jeremiah James setting the tone with three first-half goals, the Knights (14-1) took a 7-2 halftime advantage and held off a fourth quarter rally from the Engineers (11-5) to advance. Goalie Adam Caplan made 21 saves.

City takes on Tuesday’s Huntingtown/Northern-Calvert winner on Wednesday.

On May 6, City beat Poly, 7-6, to win the Baltimore City league crown. The Knights beat the Engineers by the same score in the regular season on an overtime goal from James.

Patterson Mill 15, Cambridge 4: At Bel Air, senior captains Kevin Dyke (four goals, one assist), Chance Urban (four goals) and Conner Madsen (two goals, two assists) provided the offense as the defending state champion Huskies advanced to Wednesday’s title game against the Perryville-Havre de Grace winner.

— Glenn Graham

Howard 4, Catonsville 3: Injuries may have derailed Howard’s Henry Frazier during the boys lacrosse regular season, but the 5-foot-5 inch senior midfielder proved he was healthy in the Lions’ 4-3 victory over Catonsville (7-9) in the Class 4A North Section I finals played at Rockburn Park on Monday afternoon.

Frazier scored three times, including the game-winning goal with 4:11 remaining in the fourth quarter, to help the Lions (11-5) advance to the regional finals against the winner of Urbana and Sherwood.

“That last goal, it was just a lot of emotion going on, despite everything I’ve been going through during the season battling injuries,” said Frazier, who pulled a hamstring in his second scrimmage, broke his wrist in the fourth game and pulled his other hamstring two weeks ago. “To have it click after facing adversity in the first quarter and first half and just finally putting one in the back of the net against a really good goalie, it gets the guys going.”

Howard’s stout defense of Ben Stephanos, Scott Trout, Seth Trout and Tyler Guerke held the Comets scoreless for the final 9:53, along with goalie Matt Campbell (six saves).

— Craig Clary, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Girls lacrosse

No. 12 South Carroll 10, Winters Mill 5: If South Carroll captures its first girls lacrosse regional title in more than a quarter-century, the Cavaliers defense will likely be the catalyst.

SC showcased its defense in Monday’s Class 2A West Section 1 final against county foe Winters Mill, which matched the Cavs’ pace for most of the first half at Western Regional Park. But South Carroll gradually wore down its opponent, led by a strong defensive effort, and advanced with a 10-5 victory.

The Cavs (13-1) move into the 2A West final Wednesday against either Middletown or Damascus, one win away from their first regional crown since 1993.

Paige Abbott, Paiton’s twin sister, netted four goals for SC. Shannon Finch, a senior midfielder, scored two goals, and fellow senior Abbey Behn tallied two assists.

— Pat Stoetzer, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Westminster 12, Manchester Valley 9: Anna Ruby fed Hannah Dintino the ball with four seconds left to play in the first half.

Dintino, a speedy Westminster midfielder, carried the ball to the top of the arc and fired her shot to the back of the net to tie the Owls with Manchester Valley, 6-6. The Owls carried that momentum into the second half to defeat the Mavericks 12-9 in the Class 3A West Section 1 final at Glenelg High School on Monday to earn a second consecutive trip to the regional final.

Dintino and Ruby paced the Owls with four goals apiece. Lauren Saltz added two goals and Dintino contributed an assist.

— Megan Woodward, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Softball

No. 11 Glen Burnie 7, Arundel 6: When the sun came back, so did Glen Burnie.

The top-seeded Gophers endured a stormy top of the fourth inning Monday to rally against Arundel, 7-6, in a Class 4A East Region Section I semifinal.

Glen Burnie advances to face the winner of Tuesday’s other semifinal between North County and Severna Park, squads the Gophers have defeated this spring.

Catcher Brooke McCormick and first baseman Katie Gouty commanded the offensive effort, each hitting a single and a double, as well as a walk apiece.

— Katherine Fominykh, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Scores, schedule

Monday

Baseball

MIAA tournament

A Conference

Spalding at Loyola, ppd.

Gilman 7, McDonogh 3

Calvert Hall 9, Mt. St. Joe 5

B Conference

AACS at Mt. Carmel, ppd.

Gerstell 10, Glenelg CS 7

Boys’ Latin 17, Pallotti 2

Softball

Section semifinals

Class 4A North

Dulaney at Western, ppd.

Howard at Catonsville, ppd.

Class 4A East

Glen Burnie 7, Arundel 6

Broadneck at Leonardtown, ppd.

N. County at Severna Park, ppd.

N. Point at S. River, ppd.

Class 2A North

Central at Patterson, late

Edmondson at New Town, late

Hereford at Eastern Tech, late

Class 1A North

ACCE at Forest Park, late

Carver A&T at Western Tech, late

Lewis at Dunbar, late

Sparrows Pt. at Loch Raven, late

Boys lacrosse

Section finals

Class 4A North

Howard 4, Catonsville 3

Class 4A East

Broadneck 12, S. River 11

Severna Park 14, Arundel 5

Class 3A North

Towson 13, Franklin 7

C.M. Wright 11, Bel Air 8

Class 3A South

City 9, Poly 7

Class 3A East

Chesa.-AA at J.M. Bennett, late

Mt. Hebron 10, Centennial 9

Class 3A West

Westminster 16, Man. Valley 11

Class 2A North

Gwynn Park 20, Carver A&T 7

Hereford 22, Owings Mills 0

Class 2A South

Glenelg 6 Marriotts Ridge 5, OT

Southern 16, Calvert 2

Class 2A East

Fallston 11, N. Harford 2

Class 2A West

Century 13, S. Carroll 3

Class 1A North

Forest Park 11, Dunbar 2

Sparrows Pt. 12, Loch Raven 11

Class 1A East

Patterson Mill 15, Cambridge 4

HDG 16, Perryville 7

Class 1A West

Pikesville at F.S. Key, ppd.

Girls lacrosse

Section finals

Class 4A North

Dulaney 16, Howard 10

Class 4A East

Severna Park 12, Arundel 5

Broadneck 11, S. River 7

Class 3A North

Franklin 13, Towson 12

C.M. Wright 22, Kenwood 3

Class 3A South

City 11, Oxon Hill 8

Class 3A East

S. Decatur 11, Chesa.-AA 6

Mt. Hebron 16, Atholton 3

Class 3A West

Westminster 12, Man. Valley 9

Class 2A North

Eastern Tech at Gwynn Park, late

Hereford 18, Owings Mills 3

Class 2A South

Southern 16, Patuxent 8

Glenelg 10, Marriotts Ridge 9

Class 2A East

N. Harford 19, Rising Sun 3

Class 2A West

S. Carroll 10, Winters Mill 5

Class 1A North

Sparrows Pt. 19, Chesa.-BC 1

Loch Raven 18, Carver A&T 4

Class 1A East

Patterson Mill 16, Perryville 5

Tuesday

Softball

Section semifinals

Class 3A North

C.M. Wright at Dundalk, 4

Lansdowne at Parkville, 4

Woodlawn at Towson, 4

Aberdeen at Bel Air, TBA

Class 3A South

City at Poly, TBA

Class 3A East

J.M. Bennett at Chesa.-AA, TBA

Long Reach at Centennial, TBA

Mt. Hebron at Reservoir, TBA

Northeast at S. Decatur, TBA

Class 3A West

Blake at Westminster, TBA

Rockville at Manchester Valley, TBA

Class 2A South

Marriotts Ridge at River Hill, 4

Southern at La Plata, 4:30

Glenelg at Hammond, TBA

Class 2A East

N. Harford at North East, 4

Fallston at Elkton, TBA

Class 2A West

Oakdale at Winters Mill, TBA

S. Carroll at Century, TBA

Class 1A East

Col. Richardson at Patterson Mill, TBA

Baseball

Section semifinals

Class 3A North

Franklin at Woodlawn, 4

Class 1A North

(at Clifton Park)

Douglass vs. Dunbar, 3:45

(at Sloman Park)

Lewis vs. Forest Park, 3:45

Section finals

Class 4A North

Howard at Dulaney, 4

Class 4A East

Old Mill at Severna Park, 4:30

S. River at Broadneck, 5

Class 3A North

C.M. Wright at Aberdeen, TBA

Franklin/Woodlawn vs. Towson, TBA

Class 3A South

Potomac/City vs. Poly, TBA

Class 3A East

Centennial at Atholton, TBA

Class 3A West

Magruder at Westminster, TBA

Class 2A North

Patterson at Gwynn Park, TBA

New Town at Hereford, TBA

Class 2A South

Wilde Lake at Marriotts Ridge, TBA

Class 2A East

N. Harford at Fallston, 4

Class 2A West

Oakdale at Century, TBA

Class 1A North

Pikesvile at Randallstown, 4

Douglass/Dunbar vs. Lewis/Forest Park, TBA

Boys lacrosse

MIAA semifinals

A Conference

(at Towson)

Loyola vs. Calvert Hall, 5

Boys’ Latin vs. St. Mary’s, 7

B Conference

Sts. Peter and Paul at Curley, TBA

Friends at Glenelg CS, TBA

C Conference

AACS at Key School, TBA

Beth Tfiloh at Indian Creek, TBA

Girls lacrosse

Section semifinals

Class 1A West

F.S. Key at Pikesville, 5:30

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
52°