Varsity roundup (May 13): City boys lacrosse beats Poly to advance to 3A South title game

Boys lacrosse
City 9, Poly 7: City beat its Baltimore City rival for a third time this season, getting four goals from D’Andre Chaney in a victory that sent the Knights to the Class 3A South title game.
With Jeremiah James setting the tone with three first-half goals, the Knights (14-1) took a 7-2 halftime advantage and held off a fourth quarter rally from the Engineers (11-5) to advance. Goalie Adam Caplan made 21 saves.
City takes on Tuesday’s Huntingtown/Northern-Calvert winner on Wednesday.
On May 6, City beat Poly, 7-6, to win the Baltimore City league crown. The Knights beat the Engineers by the same score in the regular season on an overtime goal from James.
Patterson Mill 15, Cambridge 4: At Bel Air, senior captains Kevin Dyke (four goals, one assist), Chance Urban (four goals) and Conner Madsen (two goals, two assists) provided the offense as the defending state champion Huskies advanced to Wednesday’s title game against the Perryville-Havre de Grace winner.
— Glenn Graham
Howard 4, Catonsville 3: Injuries may have derailed Howard’s Henry Frazier during the boys lacrosse regular season, but the 5-foot-5 inch senior midfielder proved he was healthy in the Lions’ 4-3 victory over Catonsville (7-9) in the Class 4A North Section I finals played at Rockburn Park on Monday afternoon.
Frazier scored three times, including the game-winning goal with 4:11 remaining in the fourth quarter, to help the Lions (11-5) advance to the regional finals against the winner of Urbana and Sherwood.
“That last goal, it was just a lot of emotion going on, despite everything I’ve been going through during the season battling injuries,” said Frazier, who pulled a hamstring in his second scrimmage, broke his wrist in the fourth game and pulled his other hamstring two weeks ago. “To have it click after facing adversity in the first quarter and first half and just finally putting one in the back of the net against a really good goalie, it gets the guys going.”
Howard’s stout defense of Ben Stephanos, Scott Trout, Seth Trout and Tyler Guerke held the Comets scoreless for the final 9:53, along with goalie Matt Campbell (six saves).
— Craig Clary, Baltimore Sun Media Group
Girls lacrosse
No. 12 South Carroll 10, Winters Mill 5: If South Carroll captures its first girls lacrosse regional title in more than a quarter-century, the Cavaliers defense will likely be the catalyst.
SC showcased its defense in Monday’s Class 2A West Section 1 final against county foe Winters Mill, which matched the Cavs’ pace for most of the first half at Western Regional Park. But South Carroll gradually wore down its opponent, led by a strong defensive effort, and advanced with a 10-5 victory.
The Cavs (13-1) move into the 2A West final Wednesday against either Middletown or Damascus, one win away from their first regional crown since 1993.
Paige Abbott, Paiton’s twin sister, netted four goals for SC. Shannon Finch, a senior midfielder, scored two goals, and fellow senior Abbey Behn tallied two assists.
— Pat Stoetzer, Baltimore Sun Media Group
Westminster 12, Manchester Valley 9: Anna Ruby fed Hannah Dintino the ball with four seconds left to play in the first half.
Dintino, a speedy Westminster midfielder, carried the ball to the top of the arc and fired her shot to the back of the net to tie the Owls with Manchester Valley, 6-6. The Owls carried that momentum into the second half to defeat the Mavericks 12-9 in the Class 3A West Section 1 final at Glenelg High School on Monday to earn a second consecutive trip to the regional final.
Dintino and Ruby paced the Owls with four goals apiece. Lauren Saltz added two goals and Dintino contributed an assist.
— Megan Woodward, Baltimore Sun Media Group
Softball
No. 11 Glen Burnie 7, Arundel 6: When the sun came back, so did Glen Burnie.
The top-seeded Gophers endured a stormy top of the fourth inning Monday to rally against Arundel, 7-6, in a Class 4A East Region Section I semifinal.
Glen Burnie advances to face the winner of Tuesday’s other semifinal between North County and Severna Park, squads the Gophers have defeated this spring.
Catcher Brooke McCormick and first baseman Katie Gouty commanded the offensive effort, each hitting a single and a double, as well as a walk apiece.
— Katherine Fominykh, Baltimore Sun Media Group
Scores, schedule
Monday
Baseball
MIAA tournament
A Conference
Spalding at Loyola, ppd.
Gilman 7, McDonogh 3
Calvert Hall 9, Mt. St. Joe 5
B Conference
AACS at Mt. Carmel, ppd.
Gerstell 10, Glenelg CS 7
Boys’ Latin 17, Pallotti 2
Softball
Section semifinals
Class 4A North
Dulaney at Western, ppd.
Howard at Catonsville, ppd.
Class 4A East
Glen Burnie 7, Arundel 6
Broadneck at Leonardtown, ppd.
N. County at Severna Park, ppd.
N. Point at S. River, ppd.
Class 2A North
Central at Patterson, late
Edmondson at New Town, late
Hereford at Eastern Tech, late
Class 1A North
ACCE at Forest Park, late
Carver A&T at Western Tech, late
Lewis at Dunbar, late
Sparrows Pt. at Loch Raven, late
Boys lacrosse
Section finals
Class 4A North
Howard 4, Catonsville 3
Class 4A East
Broadneck 12, S. River 11
Severna Park 14, Arundel 5
Class 3A North
Towson 13, Franklin 7
C.M. Wright 11, Bel Air 8
Class 3A South
City 9, Poly 7
Class 3A East
Chesa.-AA at J.M. Bennett, late
Mt. Hebron 10, Centennial 9
Class 3A West
Westminster 16, Man. Valley 11
Class 2A North
Gwynn Park 20, Carver A&T 7
Hereford 22, Owings Mills 0
Class 2A South
Glenelg 6 Marriotts Ridge 5, OT
Southern 16, Calvert 2
Class 2A East
Fallston 11, N. Harford 2
Class 2A West
Century 13, S. Carroll 3
Class 1A North
Forest Park 11, Dunbar 2
Sparrows Pt. 12, Loch Raven 11
Class 1A East
Patterson Mill 15, Cambridge 4
HDG 16, Perryville 7
Class 1A West
Pikesville at F.S. Key, ppd.
Girls lacrosse
Section finals
Class 4A North
Dulaney 16, Howard 10
Class 4A East
Severna Park 12, Arundel 5
Broadneck 11, S. River 7
Class 3A North
Franklin 13, Towson 12
C.M. Wright 22, Kenwood 3
Class 3A South
City 11, Oxon Hill 8
Class 3A East
S. Decatur 11, Chesa.-AA 6
Mt. Hebron 16, Atholton 3
Class 3A West
Westminster 12, Man. Valley 9
Class 2A North
Eastern Tech at Gwynn Park, late
Hereford 18, Owings Mills 3
Class 2A South
Southern 16, Patuxent 8
Glenelg 10, Marriotts Ridge 9
Class 2A East
N. Harford 19, Rising Sun 3
Class 2A West
S. Carroll 10, Winters Mill 5
Class 1A North
Sparrows Pt. 19, Chesa.-BC 1
Loch Raven 18, Carver A&T 4
Class 1A East
Patterson Mill 16, Perryville 5
Tuesday
Softball
Section semifinals
Class 3A North
C.M. Wright at Dundalk, 4
Lansdowne at Parkville, 4
Woodlawn at Towson, 4
Aberdeen at Bel Air, TBA
Class 3A South
City at Poly, TBA
Class 3A East
J.M. Bennett at Chesa.-AA, TBA
Long Reach at Centennial, TBA
Mt. Hebron at Reservoir, TBA
Northeast at S. Decatur, TBA
Class 3A West
Blake at Westminster, TBA
Rockville at Manchester Valley, TBA
Class 2A South
Marriotts Ridge at River Hill, 4
Southern at La Plata, 4:30
Glenelg at Hammond, TBA
Class 2A East
N. Harford at North East, 4
Fallston at Elkton, TBA
Class 2A West
Oakdale at Winters Mill, TBA
S. Carroll at Century, TBA
Class 1A East
Col. Richardson at Patterson Mill, TBA
Baseball
Section semifinals
Class 3A North
Franklin at Woodlawn, 4
Class 1A North
(at Clifton Park)
Douglass vs. Dunbar, 3:45
(at Sloman Park)
Lewis vs. Forest Park, 3:45
Section finals
Class 4A North
Howard at Dulaney, 4
Class 4A East
Old Mill at Severna Park, 4:30
S. River at Broadneck, 5
Class 3A North
C.M. Wright at Aberdeen, TBA
Franklin/Woodlawn vs. Towson, TBA
Class 3A South
Potomac/City vs. Poly, TBA
Class 3A East
Centennial at Atholton, TBA
Class 3A West
Magruder at Westminster, TBA
Class 2A North
Patterson at Gwynn Park, TBA
New Town at Hereford, TBA
Class 2A South
Wilde Lake at Marriotts Ridge, TBA
Class 2A East
N. Harford at Fallston, 4
Class 2A West
Oakdale at Century, TBA
Class 1A North
Pikesvile at Randallstown, 4
Douglass/Dunbar vs. Lewis/Forest Park, TBA
Boys lacrosse
MIAA semifinals
A Conference
(at Towson)
Loyola vs. Calvert Hall, 5
Boys’ Latin vs. St. Mary’s, 7
B Conference
Sts. Peter and Paul at Curley, TBA
Friends at Glenelg CS, TBA
C Conference
AACS at Key School, TBA
Beth Tfiloh at Indian Creek, TBA
Girls lacrosse
Section semifinals
Class 1A West
F.S. Key at Pikesville, 5:30