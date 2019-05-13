Varsity roundup (May 13): City boys lacrosse beats Poly to advance to 3A South title game

Boys lacrosse

City 9, Poly 7: City beat its Baltimore City rival for a third time this season, getting four goals from D’Andre Chaney in a victory that sent the Knights to the Class 3A South title game.

With Jeremiah James setting the tone with three first-half goals, the Knights (14-1) took a 7-2 halftime advantage and held off a fourth quarter rally from the Engineers (11-5) to advance. Goalie Adam Caplan made 21 saves.

City takes on Tuesday’s Huntingtown/Northern-Calvert winner on Wednesday.

On May 6, City beat Poly, 7-6, to win the Baltimore City league crown. The Knights beat the Engineers by the same score in the regular season on an overtime goal from James.

Patterson Mill 15, Cambridge 4: At Bel Air, senior captains Kevin Dyke (four goals, one assist), Chance Urban (four goals) and Conner Madsen (two goals, two assists) provided the offense as the defending state champion Huskies advanced to Wednesday’s title game against the Perryville-Havre de Grace winner.

— Glenn Graham

Howard 4, Catonsville 3: Injuries may have derailed Howard’s Henry Frazier during the boys lacrosse regular season, but the 5-foot-5 inch senior midfielder proved he was healthy in the Lions’ 4-3 victory over Catonsville (7-9) in the Class 4A North Section I finals played at Rockburn Park on Monday afternoon.

Frazier scored three times, including the game-winning goal with 4:11 remaining in the fourth quarter, to help the Lions (11-5) advance to the regional finals against the winner of Urbana and Sherwood.

“That last goal, it was just a lot of emotion going on, despite everything I’ve been going through during the season battling injuries,” said Frazier, who pulled a hamstring in his second scrimmage, broke his wrist in the fourth game and pulled his other hamstring two weeks ago. “To have it click after facing adversity in the first quarter and first half and just finally putting one in the back of the net against a really good goalie, it gets the guys going.”

Howard’s stout defense of Ben Stephanos, Scott Trout, Seth Trout and Tyler Guerke held the Comets scoreless for the final 9:53, along with goalie Matt Campbell (six saves).

— Craig Clary, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Girls lacrosse

No. 12 South Carroll 10, Winters Mill 5: If South Carroll captures its first girls lacrosse regional title in more than a quarter-century, the Cavaliers defense will likely be the catalyst.

SC showcased its defense in Monday’s Class 2A West Section 1 final against county foe Winters Mill, which matched the Cavs’ pace for most of the first half at Western Regional Park. But South Carroll gradually wore down its opponent, led by a strong defensive effort, and advanced with a 10-5 victory.

The Cavs (13-1) move into the 2A West final Wednesday against either Middletown or Damascus, one win away from their first regional crown since 1993.

Paige Abbott, Paiton’s twin sister, netted four goals for SC. Shannon Finch, a senior midfielder, scored two goals, and fellow senior Abbey Behn tallied two assists.

— Pat Stoetzer, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Westminster 12, Manchester Valley 9: Anna Ruby fed Hannah Dintino the ball with four seconds left to play in the first half.

Dintino, a speedy Westminster midfielder, carried the ball to the top of the arc and fired her shot to the back of the net to tie the Owls with Manchester Valley, 6-6. The Owls carried that momentum into the second half to defeat the Mavericks 12-9 in the Class 3A West Section 1 final at Glenelg High School on Monday to earn a second consecutive trip to the regional final.

Dintino and Ruby paced the Owls with four goals apiece. Lauren Saltz added two goals and Dintino contributed an assist.

— Megan Woodward, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Softball

No. 11 Glen Burnie 7, Arundel 6: When the sun came back, so did Glen Burnie.

The top-seeded Gophers endured a stormy top of the fourth inning Monday to rally against Arundel, 7-6, in a Class 4A East Region Section I semifinal.

Glen Burnie advances to face the winner of Tuesday’s other semifinal between North County and Severna Park, squads the Gophers have defeated this spring.

Catcher Brooke McCormick and first baseman Katie Gouty commanded the offensive effort, each hitting a single and a double, as well as a walk apiece.

— Katherine Fominykh, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Scores, schedule

Monday

Baseball

MIAA tournament

A Conference

Spalding at Loyola, ppd.

Gilman 7, McDonogh 3

Calvert Hall 9, Mt. St. Joe 5

B Conference

AACS at Mt. Carmel, ppd.

Gerstell 10, Glenelg CS 7

Boys’ Latin 17, Pallotti 2

Softball

Section semifinals

Class 4A North

Dulaney at Western, ppd.

Howard at Catonsville, ppd.

Class 4A East

Glen Burnie 7, Arundel 6

Broadneck at Leonardtown, ppd.

N. County at Severna Park, ppd.

N. Point at S. River, ppd.

Class 2A North

Central at Patterson, late

Edmondson at New Town, late

Hereford at Eastern Tech, late

Class 1A North

ACCE at Forest Park, late

Carver A&T at Western Tech, late

Lewis at Dunbar, late

Sparrows Pt. at Loch Raven, late

Boys lacrosse

Section finals

Class 4A North

Howard 4, Catonsville 3

Class 4A East

Broadneck 12, S. River 11

Severna Park 14, Arundel 5

Class 3A North

Towson 13, Franklin 7

C.M. Wright 11, Bel Air 8

Class 3A South

City 9, Poly 7

Class 3A East

Chesa.-AA at J.M. Bennett, late

Mt. Hebron 10, Centennial 9

Class 3A West

Westminster 16, Man. Valley 11

Class 2A North

Gwynn Park 20, Carver A&T 7

Hereford 22, Owings Mills 0

Class 2A South

Glenelg 6 Marriotts Ridge 5, OT

Southern 16, Calvert 2

Class 2A East

Fallston 11, N. Harford 2

Class 2A West

Century 13, S. Carroll 3

Class 1A North

Forest Park 11, Dunbar 2

Sparrows Pt. 12, Loch Raven 11

Class 1A East

Patterson Mill 15, Cambridge 4