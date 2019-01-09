Baltimore high school sports portal (Jan. 9): Suchy brothers fuel Hereford boys basketball

Brothers Mark and Charlie Suchy accounted for all 10 points during a 10-0 run over the final 1:51 as Hereford boys basketball won 51-50 over host Owings Mills on Wednesday.

The Bulls improved to 6-4 and the Eagles fell to 1-6.

Owings Mills led 50-41 before Charlie made a 3-pointer, that brought Franklin within one, and Mark scored seven points, including two free throws with a 1.3 seconds left for the win. Charlie finished with 11 points and Mark had 23 points.

No. 11 McDonogh 65, Gilman 61: Dave Brown scored 22 points and Drew Green had 18 to lead the visiting Eagles (11-4, 5-2 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) past the Greyhounds (6-8, 3-3). McDonogh led 43-42 going into the fourth quarter and outscored Gilman, 22-19.

No. 15 Atholton 75, Glenelg 37: Casey Parkins scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Raiders (8-1) past the host Gladiators (3-7). Atholton led 32-15 in the first half.

Franklin 55, Chesapeake-BC 50: Shamar McCall went 6-for-6 from the line in the closing 11/2 to lead the host Indians (6-3) past the Bayhawks (5-3). Chesapeake-BC’s last lead, 41-40, came with four minutes left in the game. McCall finished with a game-high 20 points for Franklin.

Oakland Mills 78, Howard 52: The host Scorpions (8-3) went on a 20-8 run in the second quarter to create separation from the Lions (3-7). Daeshawn Eaton had a game-high 22 points for Oakland Mills.

Archbishop Curley 52, Severn 46: Travis Dobbins and Caleb Johnson each scored 13 points to lead the Friars (8-6, 4-1 MIAA B Conference) past the host Admirals (6-6, 2-2).

No. 5 Dulaney 91, Milford Mill 63: Dulaney used an aggressive pressing defense to force 15 Milford Mill turnovers and build a comfortable halftime lead and then sophomore Ike Cornish went on a scoring binge in the third quarter to extend the lead and the visiting Lions (7-1) routed the Millers.

— Craig Clary, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Girls basketball

No. 14 Mount de Sales 67, Notre Dame Prep 26: Kristen Zaranski and Anya Walker each scored 12 points to lead the host Sailors (13-3, 5-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference) past the Blazers (4-7, 0-6). Mount de Sales was up 32-10 at the half.

Wrestling

Havre de Grace splits: The Warriors beat host Aberdeen 51-30, but lost to North East, 43-42, by criteria I.

Against the Eagles, Havre de Grace won the first four bouts in a row: 195-pounds to 106-pounds.

Against the Indians, the Warriors trailed 42-30 with two bouts left. Havre de Grace’s Michael Sweigert (160) pinned Jake Waltzer in 3:29 and Ben Long (170) pinned Brandon Maenner in 4:26 to tie the score. North East was awarded one point under criteria I, the team with the greater number of points for near falls, and declared the winner.

Scores, schedule

Wednesday, Jan. 9

Boys basketball

TOP 15

Goretti 64, 1 Mt. St. Joe 53

5 Dulaney 91, Milford Mill 63

6 New Town 78, Pikesville 55

11 McDonogh 65, Gilman 61

15 Atholton 75, Glenelg 37

Others

Calvert Hall 63, John Carroll 45

Curley 52, Severn 46

Dundalk 76, Carver A&T 29

Franklin 55, Chesa.-BC 50

HDG 63, Tome 41

Hereford 51, Owings Mills 50

Lansdowne 70, Overlea 57

Loch Raven 72, Sparrows Pt. 43

Loyola 67, Spalding 44

Oakland Mills 78, Howard 52

Randallstown 84, Perry Hall 78

River Hill 69, Long Reach 38

Towson 63, Western Tech 39

Girls basketball

TOP 15

2 R. Park 86, St. John’s-CP 56

3 McDonogh 47, 9 Pallotti 23

5 Howard 54, 8 Oakland Mills 39

12 Pikesville 64, New Town 22

14 Mt. de Sales 67, NDP 26

Others

AACS 56, Mercy 27

Carver A&T 62, Dundalk 16

Catholic 49, Key 20

Catonsville 57, Woodlawn 21

Chesa.-BC 58, Franklin 46

Garrison Forest 30, Bryn Mawr 24

Glenelg CS 50, Severn 24

Hereford 62, Owings Mills 17

Kenwood 60, Eastern Tech 28

Lansdowne 61, Overlea 44

Loch Raven 65, Sparrows Pt. 37

Long Reach 60, River Hill 59, OT

Mt. Hebron 61, Wilde Lake 29

Oldfields 56, Chapelgate 28

Perry Hall 61, Randallstown 52

Towson 63, Western Tech 39

Westminster 54, Fallston 34

Wrestling

Curley 54, Gilman 18

Harford Tech 42, Perryville 33

HDG 51, Aberdeen 30

North East 48, Aberdeen 37

North East 43, HDG 42

Thursday, Jan. 10

Boys basketball

Key School at Beth Tfiloh, 6

Brunswick at Liberty, 6:30

Smithsburg at F.S. Key, 6:30

Girls basketball

Friends at Garrison Forest, 5:30

Hereford at Dundalk, 5:30

Long Reach at Hammond, 5:30

Concordia Prep at Beth Tfiloh, 6

Liberty at Century, 6:30

Aberdeen at Harford Tech, 6:45

Bel Air at Fallston, 6:45

Bo Manor at Edgewood, 6:45

HDG at N. Harford, 6:45

Joppatowne at C.M. Wright, 6:45