River Hill soccer standout Justin Harris commits to Maryland

River Hill soccer star Justin Harris won’t be going far to play college ball and will be joining a championship team with familiar faces, committing to NCAA Division I College Cup champion Maryland this week.

Harris, a three-year starting midfielder and captain, finished with 14 goals and 10 assists this season in leading the No. 4 Hawks (16-1-1) to the Howard County crown and a second straight Class 2A title game. Following the season, he was named All American and Maryland Association of Coaches of Soccer (MACS) Player of the Year.

For his career, he had 23 goals and 22 assists.

Maryland is fresh off the program’s fourth national championship, claiming a 1-0 win over Akron on Dec. 10.

“Justin is still developing and growing as a player and the best is yet to come from him,” River Hill coach Matt Shagogue said. “Since Justin moved to the area in elementary school, he’s been a fan of Maryland. With current assistant coach Jake Pace, and current players Donovan Pines and Mike Heitzmann, all River Hill graduates, Justin had aspirations of following in their lead.”

