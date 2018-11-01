Dundalk's Matt Banta named Ravens Coach of the Week

Dundalk’s Matt Banta was named the Ravens High School Football Coach of the Week on Thursday after leading the No. 13 Owls to an upset victory over previously undefeated Milford Mill, last year’s state Class 3A finalist.

Senior running back Ronnie Brown rushed for a season-high 264 yards and two touchdowns as Dundalk (8-1) built a 28-0 lead over the then-No. 7 Millers.

“The kids put the work in all week and had a great understanding of the rushing scheme to be able to run the ball as effectively as we did,” Banta said in a statement. “On the other side of the ball, Milford has a great rushing attack as well, and we knew we needed to take that away. Our kids take pride in stopping the run. With good film study and preparation last week, we were prepared for what we saw, and it clicked for us on game day.”

Broadneck’s Rob Harris and Liberty’s Larry Luthe earned Ravens Coach of the Week honors the past two weeks as their teams continue to be undefeated.

Harris and the Bruins (9-0) had a big finish to defeat Meade, 27-7, and they remain one of only five undefeated teams in the Baltimore area, the only one in Anne Arundel County.

The Bruins took a 14-0 first-quarter lead on two touchdown passes from Josh Ehrlich to Ethon Williams. The Mustangs scored early in the fourth quarter, but Ehrlich threw two more touchdown passes — to Andre Woods Jr. and Tnaejah Watts — to seal the victory.

“This game was our Senior Night, so the kids came out with a lot of emotion and scored two touchdowns early, but then relaxed a bit,” Harris said in a statement. “Meade is a tough team with a talented group of kids, and they were tough to move the ball on. After they scored in the fourth quarter, our guys refocused, became more efficient, and moved the ball offensively to get the win.”

Luthe was named Coach of the Week on Oct. 18 after leading the Lions to a 28-20 over their top Carroll County rival Westminster. The Lions (9-0) jumped out to a 14-0 lead and were ahead 28-10 at the half. As the Owls rallied, junior cornerback Michael Spitz ended Westminster’s last drive with an interception with one minute left.

“We have a really close team this year,” Luthe said in a statement. “They enjoy being around each other, they play for each other and their chemistry has helped us get out of some tight spots so far this season. When Westminster’s starting quarterback went out with an injury in the second half, they changed from a passing attack to more of a rushing offense. Our defensive coordinator, Will Bristol, quickly came up with a great plan and our kids executed it well to get the win.”

Each week during the regular season, the Ravens honor one high school football coach, who receives a $2,000 donation to his school’s football program and an award from Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

Banta, Harris and Luthe will join previous weekly winners Edmondson’s Corey Johnson, South Carroll’s Mike Kraus, Severna Park’s Will Bell, Kenwood’s Derrick Krumholtz, Calvert Hall’s Donald Davis and Long Reach’s Jamie Willis at the Ravens-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 16, where one will be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.

