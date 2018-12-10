Patterson hoops star Marvin Price shares his thoughts on his first day back with the Clippers

The last time basketball star Marvin Price was sporting a Patterson uniform, the Clippers were at Xfinity Center with a state championship plaque in hand.

It was his sophomore year and, after transferring to Huntington Prep in West Virginia for his junior season, Price has returned to the East Baltimore school for his senior year.

The Clippers opened their season Saturday afternoon with a 95-53 win over Archbishop Curley. Price, who was named All-Metro co-Player of the Year in his sophomore year, was caught up in the excitement of returning to Clipper Nation. Coming off a torn meniscus during the offseason, he admitted to nerves, but didn’t show any.

Browse photos from the 2018 fall high school sports season in the Baltimore area.

Playing the first three quarters, he came away with a double double — something that was a norm in his previous days at Patterson — scoring 27 points and adding 11 assists.

Price shared his thoughts on his first game back with Varsity Letters and here’s what he had to say:

“Going into the game I was very anxious, I was nervous and had a lot to prove. I knew coming into the game I had a lot to prove especially from not playing for seven months. I woke up very early this morning , around 7, and just relaxed and ate a good breakfast. Got to the school and just tried to stay focused and the only thing on my mind was the game. I owed my teammates, coaches, trainers and parents — they kept pushing me even when I was down and believed in me. Coming into the game I had chills, but after a few plays I was back in the flow and everything felt normal. I’m just anxious and can’t wait for the season to progress and show how good we can be.”

CAPTION City and Poly players discuss the upcoming 130th edition of their football rivalry game. (Katherine Dunn, Baltimore Sun video) City and Poly players discuss the upcoming 130th edition of their football rivalry game. (Katherine Dunn, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION John Peterson, Loyola Blakefield soccer player, talks about defeating Archbishop Curley in overtime during the semifinal game. (Glenn Graham, Baltimore Sun video) John Peterson, Loyola Blakefield soccer player, talks about defeating Archbishop Curley in overtime during the semifinal game. (Glenn Graham, Baltimore Sun video)

glenn.graham@baltsun.com

twitter.com/GlennGrahamSun