Patterson hoops star Marvin Price commits to Ohio University

Patterson basketball star Marvin Price, an All-Metro first-team selection who led the No. 1 Clippers to Baltimore City and Class 2A state titles this past season, has committed to play at Ohio University.

Price, a 6-foot-4 guard/forward, averaged 21.4 points and 10.3 rebounds as Patterson closed with a 25-3 mark. Before transferring to Huntington (W. Va.) Prep for his junior season, he earned All-Metro co-Player of the Year honors as a sophomore when he also led the Clippers to Baltimore City and state championships.

“Marvin Price is plain and simple a winner,” Patterson coach Harry Martin said. “In his two years at Patterson, he led us to a 51-6 record, two city championships, two regional championships, and two state titles. We are excited to see him do big things next year at Ohio University.”

Price came up big at the most important times throughout the season for the Clippers.

In the closing minutes of the Clippers’ 60-52 win over Edmondson for the Baltimore City championship, he knocked down a 3-pointer with 2:36 left to provide a 50-44 lead and then added a monster left-handed baseline dunk a minute later to seal the win.

He closed out his high school career with a 31-point, 10-rebound performance in a 79-56 win over Wicomico for the state championship.

