Patterson slips late in 88-77 loss to Morgan Park at Saturday's Charm City vs. Windy City Showcase

The Patterson boys basketball team looked overmatched at times against Chicago power Morgan Park on Saturday, but the No. 4 Clippers still were able to will their way to an advantage and seemingly take hold of the game midway through the fourth quarter.

And then it all unraveled.

A seven-point lead didn’t hold and instead of celebrating a quality win against a two-time defending Class 3A Illinois state champion, the Clippers were forced into overtime and the Mustangs had their way.

Morgan Park, behind a 30-point performance from junior guard Adam Miller, scored the first five points in the extra time and made its free throws in the final minute to close out an 88-77 win over Patterson at the Charm City vs. Windy City Showcase at St. Frances.

Patterson, which was coming off a come-from-behind overtime win against No. 3 Poly on Tuesday, couldn’t find the same answers on Saturday despite a 30-point performance from senior guard Gerard Mungo.

Costly turnovers, poor shot selection and allowing the bigger Mustangs key offensive rebounds proved the difference.

“I think we went up by 7 and I told them they are the type of team that goes back and forth and I think we just quit. We just stopped playing our type of basketball and they made a run and we didn’t respond to it very well,” Patterson coach Harry Martin said.

The Clippers (11-3) were regularly outrebounded against the Mustangs (18-3) and often settled for outside shots instead of driving to the basket. Despite all that, they were able to stay close throughout. Next came a timely stretch of quality basketball that had the Clippers primed to claim a win.

The Clippers attacked the basket, clamped down on defense and protected the defensive glass in going on an 8-0 run – a gravity-defying reverse layup from Mungo the highlight – to claim a 65-58 lead with 3:50 to play.

After getting another stop – the Clippers fortunes suddenly changed. A turnover in the backcourt turned into a 3-point make from Morgam Park’s Kyel Grover. Two free throws and a jumper from Miller tied the game with 1:29 to play. After Price (19 points) hit a pull-up jumper at the free throw line to give the Clippers the lead back with 1:57 to play, two more jumpers from Miller followed before Jalen Willis responded for the Clippers to sen the game into overtime tied at 69.

Morgan Park hit the offensive boards and then turned a steal into an easy layup to set the overtime tone, forcing the Clippers to play from behind the entire four minutes. The Mustangs got a 3-point play from Isaiah Burrell (16 points) and made seven of eight free throws in the final minute to close out the win.

Mungo said the Baltimore-Chicago rivalry added intensity to the game with both teams getting up and down the floor, playing physical with some trash talk in the mix as well. It made the loss that much tougher.

“Oh man, we weren’t there as a team today,” said Mungo. “We got to pick it back up at practice. We were going back and forth with each other instead of encouraging each other, saying we good. We was there, we had it and just lost it.”

Charm City vs. Windy City Shootout

(at St. Frances)

Morgan Park (IL) 88, 4 Patterson 77 (OT)

MP – A. Miller 30, Watson 2, Grover 13, Jones 2, Burrell 16, Roberts 14, Washington 1. Totals: 29 22-33 88

P – Price 19, Willis 4, Blackwell 15, T. Thomas 2, Mungo 30, Noble 4, J. Thomas 3. Totals: 25 23-28 77

Half: 42-42

