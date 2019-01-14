Eastern Tech soccer star Isaac Ngobu commits to Maryland, seeking 'big stage'

Eastern Tech soccer star Isaac Ngobu was part of a championship team in his junior year when the Mavericks captured the program’s first Class 2A state crown.

The All-Metro senior midfielder is joining another one, committing to reigning NCAA Division I College Cup champion Maryland this week.

Ngobu played three varsity seasons at Eastern Tech, finishing with 11 goals and 11 assists in 2018 to lead the Mavericks (13-2-1) to a second straight Baltimore County championship. Dynamic with the ball at his feet with outstanding speed, he finished his career with 23 goals and 22 assists.

Ngobu was quick to credit his high school coach Peter Glaudemans and Baltimore Celtic club coach Brandon Quaranta for his development on and off the field.

“It’s a pretty big stage and I’m just really excited to go out and perform and make my parents proud, make coaches proud and everyone that has supported me and believed in me since I started soccer,” Ngobu said.

He is the second All-Metro standout to commit to Maryland since the Terps captured the program’s fourth national championship with a 1-0 win over Akron on Dec. 10, joining River Hill midfielder Justin Harris.

