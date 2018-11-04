Mount Carmel scores early goal, holds on to beat Key School in MIAA C Conference soccer final, 1-0

Defense has been the mantra of the Mount Carmel soccer team as the Cougars have yielded only seven goals all season.

In Sunday’ Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference final against Key School, it was called on again in a big way.

With a goal from Matthew German coming five minutes into the play, the defending league champion Cougars were presented the challenge of protecting the advantage for the next 75 minutes.

The Obezags persistently pushed forward for the tying goal, but the Cougars never wavered in coming away with a 1-0 win and their second straight championship at Anne Arundel Community College.

It was the 13th shutout of the season for Mount Carmel, which yielded seven goals in finishing with a 17-2 mark.

“That’s what we did all year – we’re fighters,” said Mount Carmel senior goalie Austin Heid, who needed to make only two saves. “To go ahead and battle, we’re always fighting clawing our way back. It’s crazy. The amount of belief on this team is just crazy.”

The Cougars earned a corner kick five minutes into play and the set piece turned out to be the difference when Aaron Hernandez served in a ball to the middle that bounced around before German finished from 8 yards.

The Obezags, whose 15-game unbeaten streak was ended by the Cougars, 2-1, in the regular-season finale Oct. 26, didn’t hang their heads after getting scored on early. Instead, they played with urgency and created chances. But the Cougars back line of center backs Noah Fitzpatrick and Stephen Copeland, along with right back Troy Baier and left back Tre’ Arnold didn’t budge with Heid protecting his penalty area.

“It’s been our MO all year — defending,” said Mount Carmel coach Mark Concordia, who was celebrating his birthday. “We’ve conceded seven goals all year; that’s who we are.

“We have one of the best goalies in the state and our back line. They don’t get beat. We don’t give up shots and it showed. They deserve the credit.”

The Obezags made them earn it. Augie Irving had headers off corner kicks in both halves cleared away and Graham Wood got free on the right side, but Heid aggressively came out to challenge his shot with 15:50 to play.

Key School closed out a fine season with a 14-2-2 mark, both losses coming against the Cougars.

“We had an incredible season. We had a core of seniors. Many have been part of the program for four years, and it’s tough on them, but today wasn’t to be,” Key coach Dylan Lewis said.

“The reaction [after the early goal] was great because having just lost to them about a week or two ago, you give up a goal after five minutes and heads could drop. But we reacted really well, had a couple opportunities toward the end of the first half … and then the second half we just kept at it. We couldn’t be prouder of them. “

Goal: MC—German

Assist: MC—Hernandez

Saves: K—Martien 1, Edwards 1; MC— Heid 2

Half: MC, 1-0









