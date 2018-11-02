Mercy soccer star Ada Clare Tempert set to play in All-American Game

Mercy soccer standout Ada Clare Tempert has been selected to play in the sixth annual High School Girls Soccer All-American Game, set for Dec. 1 in Orlando, Florida.
Tempert joins Sparrows Point standout Julie Lynch as two of 20 players selected to represent the East squad.
A two-time All-Metro selection, Tempert led the No. 12 Magic (15-5) with 28 goals and 10 assists. The Loyola University Maryland commit closed out her four-year career with 88 goals. Mercy’s season came to an end in Thursday’s IAAM A Conference semifinal round with a 4-0 loss against No. 1 McDonogh.